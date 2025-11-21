Open Extended Reactions

The possibility of Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula returning on Saturday at No. 8 Oklahoma is increasing.

Pribula was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the SEC availability report on Thursday night, a key step in his potential return for No. 22 Missouri. He dislocated his left ankle against Vanderbilt on Oct. 25, a gruesome injury that somehow did not result in a fracture.

Pribula is medically cleared to play Saturday, sources told ESPN. The decision on his return will be made by the Missouri coaching staff, with input from Pribula on how the ankle is feeling.

A final decision on Pribula's status isn't expected to be made until after Missouri practices on Friday, sources said. Missouri has a walk-through on Thursday and runs a so-called "Fast Friday" practice, which will be the final data point on whether Pribula returns.

In Pribula's absence, Missouri has started true freshman Matt Zollers, who began the season as the third-stringer. He played well in relief against Vanderbilt (14-for-23 passing), struggled at home against Texas A&M (7-for-22 for 77 yards) and played more efficiently against Mississippi State on Saturday. In that game, a 49-27 blowout, he was 8-of-15 for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Pribula, a Penn State transfer, began the season in a battle with veteran Sam Horn Jr. for the starting job. With both players expecting to split snaps in the opener, Horn suffered a fractured tibia in his right leg in the opener against Central Arkansas. He had surgery in early September and is expected to miss the season.

Pribula worked out on the field before Missouri's game against Mississippi State last week, a sign that a return could be soon.

Pribula has emerged as an effective dual-threat quarterback in the SEC, completing just under 70% of his passes. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions and run for 220 yards on 71 carries. He has scored five rushing touchdowns.

Pribula's best game of the year came against Kansas on Sept. 6, when he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns on 30-of-39 passing.