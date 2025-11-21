Open Extended Reactions

Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula looked strong in practice on Friday and is on track to return to play this upcoming weekend, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The Tigers are slated to play the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. This will be Pribula's first time playing since he dislocated his ankle on Oct. 25 at Vanderbilt.

After missing the last two games, Pribula's status was upgraded to questionable from doubtful earlier this week.

Pribula was fortunate to not have suffered an ankle fracture from his dislocation, and he is medically cleared to play, sources previously told ESPN.

He has emerged as an effective dual-threat quarterback in the SEC, completing just under 70% of his passes. Pribula has thrown for 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions and run for 220 yards on 71 carries. He has scored five rushing touchdowns.

Pribula's return comes at a crucial time for the No. 22 Missouri Tigers as they take on Oklahoma in Week 13. The Sooners need to secure a win this weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive, and with Pribula back in contention, the two team's offenses stack up closely.