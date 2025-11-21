Open Extended Reactions

Six days after Texas A&M announced a contract extension for football coach Mike Elko, the Aggies announce they've extended athletic director Trev Alberts for six years, matching Elko's.

"As we navigate the changing college athletics landscape, Trev Alberts' professionalism, knowledge and business-minded approach is just what we need to compete boldly in the future," said Tommy Williams, Texas A&M's interim president.

Alberts, a former first-round NFL draft pick and ESPN broadcaster, was hired by Texas A&M in 2024 after serving as AD at Nebraska, his alma mater, since 2021.

In February, Alberts led negotiations with Playfly Sports, securing a 15-year, $515 million fully guaranteed contract for multimedia rights, the largest of its kind in collegiate athletics history, which also included NIL strategy for A&M athletes.

Elko's extension was announced on Saturday, when the No. 3 Aggies stormed back to score 27 second-half points to beat South Carolina 31-30 in the biggest comeback in school history to move to 10-0. While Elko arrived just prior to Alberts' hire, he said he appreciates the continuity the extension brings.

"We're building something special here at Texas A&M, and my partnership with Trev is an integral part of that," Elko said. "I've truly appreciated his leadership, especially the open dialogue he maintains with his coaches to gather feedback and elevate Texas A&M as one of the nation's premier brands."