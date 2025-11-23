The big rivalry games haven't arrived yet, but some college football teams still found time to troll their opponents in Week 13.

Take No. 17 Texas, for example, facing off against 2-9 Arkansas. Sure, the Longhorns won 52-37 over a struggling opponent. And sure, Arch Manning had himself a game, throwing for 389 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing with a rushing touchdown as well. Texas could have left well enough alone and basked in the victory.

The Longhorns decided to get in one more shot on social media, however, reducing the Razorbacks to mere bacon.

Here are the best trolls from Week 13 of the 2025 college football season.

UNLV and Hawai'i play for one of college football's most striking trophies: the Island Showdown Trophy, which features an oversized pineapple on a pedestal. The name pays homage to the fact that Las Vegas is often known as "the Ninth Island" due to the city's popularity among Hawaiian visitors and transplants.

After the win, the Rebels opted for a troll that incorporated Las Vegas' nickname, asserting that the "ninth island" was superior to the eight traditional Hawaiian islands.

To no one's surprise, No. 3 Texas A&M defeated 1-11 Samford easily on Saturday. The Aggies held the Bulldogs to 77 total yards of offense, while putting up 475 of their own.

Did A&M's social media team hold off on trolling such an overmatched opponent? It did not.

This was closer than the score indicates -- in fact, Duke was down 25-24 to North Carolina late in the game. An audacious fake field goal call, on which kicker Todd Pelino ran for 26 yards, set up the go-ahead touchdown, provided by an Anderson Castle 1-yard run.

After the game, Duke's social media team celebrated by reminding the world that the Victory Bell is staying in Durham.

OUR BELL IS STAYING HOME 😈 pic.twitter.com/gtlS0NZPVe — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 22, 2025

TCU went up 14-0 against No. 23 Houston in the first quarter, but the Cougars clawed back and tied things up in the third. After a field goal gave the Horned Frogs the lead, Houston lined up for a potential game-tying field goal in the final minute ... and missed.

The Horned Frogs' social media squad posted a chaotic and jubilant troll after the game, poking fun at seemingly everything about Houston.