Highlight reel plays are great. But the "SportsCenter" Top 10 nominations aren't the only moments that make college football amazing. Some of the sport's greatest charms come off the beaten path.

Week 13, like most weeks before it, proved that axiom to be correct once again. From a bizarre punter fumble recovery in Raleigh to a hero's welcome for an orthopedic surgeon in Norman, the wacky and wild sides of college football were as prevalent as ever.

Like every week, we're handing out a number of nontraditional superlatives to honor some of the sport's less likely protagonists. Here are the best, the strangest and the funniest from Week 13 in college football.

Most style points in one play: USC

We established that highlight reel plays aren't everything in the introduction, but it's difficult not to spotlight the extent of impressive things that occurred in No. 15 USC's game-tying touchdown on the first play of the second quarter in its showdown with No. 7 Oregon.

First, there was the playcall: a double-pass trick play that put the ball in the hands of wide receiver Makai Lemon for a throw. Then there was the ambition: Despite not being a quarterback by trade, Lemon had no issues winging the ball nearly 30 yards down the field into the end zone. And then there was the finale: Lemon's fellow wide receiver Tanook Hines had no problems climbing the ladder for an impressive high-point grab. If you were looking for swagger on Saturday, USC's score delivered it in idea and execution.

Heads-up play of the week: Caden Noonkester

Friday night games often lead to some odd occurrences, with NC State-Florida State providing a rather extreme example.

With four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, holding onto a three-point lead, the Wolfpack were forced to punt the ball away to the Seminoles and play defense. Or so it seemed. North Carolina State punter Caden Noonkester booted the ball down the field, but the kick didn't find the arms of a Florida State returner. Instead, it ricocheted off the helmet of a would-be Seminole blocker ... and bounced all the way back into the diving arms of Noonkester to give the Wolfpack a fresh set of downs.

Remarkably, Florida State's defense would hold firm to force another punt, which the Seminoles would muff again. The third time proved to be the charm for the North Carolina State offense, which found the end zone as the Wolfpack won 21-11.

Caden Noonkester punt. Caden Noonkester fumble recovery!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/HYrTLyb7MT — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 22, 2025

Last week, a bizarre incident occurred in South Carolina's game against Texas A&M, in which Gamecocks receiver Nyck Harbor and a Kyle Field state trooper brushed together as Harbor was returning to the field after a touchdown catch.

All but certainly aware of its viral nature, Louisiana quarterback Lunch Winfield put his own spin on the interaction during a Thursday night game against Arkansas State. After finding the end zone on a touchdown run, Winfield headed right to a field-side state trooper ... and a firm handshake between the two parties ensued.

Homecoming of the week: Dr. Steven Shin

Where else but college football would it make sense to hear students roaring in delight at the appearance of an orthopedic surgeon?

Such was the scene Saturday afternoon in Oklahoma, where Sooners fans were overjoyed to welcome Dr. Steven Shin to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. In September, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer suffered a hand injury against Auburn. It was revealed that Shin would be performing the surgery, leading to a torrent of internet posts lionizing the doctor.

Mateer has since returned and has helped the Sooners move into pole position for a playoff berth, and Shin received plenty of cheers -- even seemingly throwing up a "horns down" motion -- in his appearance in Norman.

Best promotion: Buffalo/Rice

In the first split decision in the admittedly limited history of the ESPN weekly nontraditional college football superlatives, Buffalo and Rice share this week's honor.

The route Rice took was as simple as you'll get: free stuff for students. Free shirts? Normal enough. Free food? Now we're talking, but that's not entirely uncommon. Free beer though? That's what makes a winner.

Buffalo went a little more unconventional. Ever heard of a meat raffle? If you attended Buffalo's midweek game against Miami (OH), you almost certainly have. Fans who bought raffle tickets were entered into a 12-round giveaway of a variety of meats occurring throughout the game, including New York strip steaks during the second TV timeout of the second quarter and whole boneless pork loins at the end of the third quarter.