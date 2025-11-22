Open Extended Reactions

Oregon is set to be without a pair of top wide receivers Saturday as it chases a College Football Playoff bid.

Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. are not expected to play for the No. 7 Ducks against No. 15 USC due to injuries, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Moore, a freshman who was the No. 4 recruit in the country, will miss his third straight game after being injured in practice earlier this month.

Bryant went down with an apparent foot injury against Iowa on Nov. 8 and did not play in last week's win over Minnesota.

Moore has 28 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns, while Bryant has 25 receptions for 298 yards.