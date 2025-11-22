Open Extended Reactions

Pitt running back Desmond Reid will not play at No. 16 Georgia Tech on Saturday due to a lower-body injury, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Reid left last week's loss to Notre Dame with an ankle issue.

He is Pitt's second-leading rusher and fourth-leading receiver but is now set to miss his fourth game this season.

Pitt and No. 16 Georgia Tech are among four teams with only one ACC loss with two weeks to go before the conference championship game with a College Football Playoff bid up for grabs.