Louisville quarterback Miller Moss is not expected to play against SMU because of injury and the Cardinals are set to turn to redshirt freshman Deuce Adams to start, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Moss suffered a foot injury this week. He is expected to dress and be available as an emergency quarterback, sources said.

Along with Adams, Louisville is expected to rotate in redshirt junior Brady Allen at quarterback, sources said.

Adams has attempted four passes this season in a pair of nonconference blowouts.

CBS first reported Adams as the likely starter.

Adams will face an SMU defense that is set to have two key defenders. Defensive end Cameron Robertson and defensive back Jaelyn Davis-Robinson are expected to play after being listed as questionable, sources said.