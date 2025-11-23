The Sooners hold the Tigers and their vaunted ground attack to 70 rushing yards and a pair of field goals in a convincing 17-6 victory in Norman. (1:31)

Surprise -- there were no surprises.

After a ho-hum Week 13 that only featured two games between two ranked opponents, there wasn't any movement in this week's top 12 projection, but there are two questions looming over the committee as they debate their fourth of six rankings to be revealed on Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET/ESPN):

Was Oregon's win against USC enough to push the No. 7 Ducks ahead of No. 6 Ole Miss?

Did Utah's close call against K-State open the door for No. 13 Miami to rejoin the top 12?

Here's a prediction of what the group might do in latest ranking on Tuesday night:

Projecting the top 12

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Ryan Day has Ohio State 11-0 with Michigan up next. Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Why they could be here: A dominant win against a now sub.-500 Rutgers team isn't going to change the way the committee views Ohio State -- as the most complete team in the country. Ohio State entered Saturday leading the country in total efficiency, and ranked in the top three in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Wins against No. 17 Texas and No. 21 Illinois (who lost to Wisconsin on Saturday) are the only ones against CFP top 25 opponents, but a road win against Washington is also respected in the room. The committee has specifically noted the elite play of receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate -- and even with both sidelined with injuries on Saturday, Ohio State was able to dismantle the Rutgers defense.

Why they could be lower: Nothing happened on Saturday that would prompt the committee to rethink the Buckeyes' place at the top, but Ohio State had the worst schedule strength (No. 48) of the top three teams entering Saturday.

Need to know: While Ohio State and Indiana remain the most likely matchup in the Big Ten championship game -- each controls its own destiny -- neither clinched a spot in Week 13. Ohio State can clinch a spot with a win against Michigan OR losses by both Indiana and Oregon. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers are joined by Oregon and Michigan with chances to reach the Big Ten title game, but the Ducks and Wolverines each need help to clinch.

Remaining game: Nov. 29 at Michigan. The Buckeyes are trying to avoid a fifth straight loss to their rivals.

2. Indiana Hoosiers (11-0)

Why they could be here: With the Hoosiers on a bye -- and both Ohio State and Texas A&M playing unranked, inferior opponents -- it's unlikely there's any movement at the top again. Indiana has earned the committee's respect with its double-digit win at Oregon, and its top-five rankings for both offensive and defensive efficiency. The group has taken note of Indiana's consistent dominance, with its most glaring struggles coming on the road against Iowa and Penn State, both notoriously difficult places to win. Indiana entered Week 13 ranked No. 3 in the country in ESPN's Game Control metric.

Why they could be higher: Given how the committee has voted and deliberated through three rankings, Indiana likely needs Ohio State to lose to Michigan -- or IU needs to beat the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game -- to earn the top spot.

Need to know: Indiana can clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win next week or an Ohio State loss.

Remaining game: Nov. 28 at Purdue. The Hoosiers had a bye to prepare for their regular-season finale against their in-state rivals.

3. Texas A&M Aggies (11-0)

Why they could be here: It's not because they manhandled Samford, an overmatched 1-11 FCS team. It's mostly because the Aggies are clinging to a 41-40 win at No. 9 Notre Dame, the highlight of their undefeated résumé. The Nov. 8 win at Mizzou, which came when Tigers' starting quarterback Beau Pribula was sidelined with an injury, is a borderline top-25 win that was devalued somewhat on Saturday with Mizzou's loss to Oklahoma. Texas A&M still leads the nation in ESPN's Strength of Record metric, which gives the average top 25 team just a 2.2% chance of achieving the same undefeated record against the same opponents.

Why they could be lower: It's unlikely anything will change in the third ranking, but if Texas A&M loses to Texas -- and doesn't win the SEC -- it will be interesting to see where the Aggies fall on Selection Day. They didn't see Alabama or Georgia during the regular season, playing just the 12th-most difficult schedule in the SEC, according to ESPN Analytics -- ahead of only Vandy, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Missouri. The Aggies rank just outside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

Need to know: The Aggies will clinch a spot in the SEC championship game with a win against Texas OR if both Alabama and Ole Miss lose.

Remaining game: Nov. 28 at Texas. The Longhorns will have home field advantage on Friday night after Thanksgiving.

4. Georgia Bulldogs (10-1)

Why they could be here: The Bulldogs are here because of their 35-10 drubbing of Texas on Nov. 15 -- not because they overpowered Charlotte 35-3 on Saturday. Georgia only has one loss and Alabama has two, so the Bulldogs' head-to-head loss to the Tide on Sept. 27 was overcome in the third ranking. Wins against Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas give Georgia one of the best résumés in the country. Georgia entered Saturday ranked No. 4 in ESPN's Strength of Record metric and No. 12 in strength of schedule --ahead of Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M.

Why they could be higher: It would be surprising to see the committee move Georgia this week --especially since everyone played weaker opponents and Texas Tech was on a bye -- but if Texas A&M loses to Texas this Friday, it will open the door for debate between the Bulldogs and Aggies. The committee would compare Texas as a common opponent, and Georgia beat the Longhorns soundly. Georgia also has more wins against ranked opponents (a win against Georgia Tech could add another) and a slightly tougher schedule. Some committee members could also think Georgia would have a slightly better loss (Alabama) than A&M (Texas).

Need to know: According to ESPN Research, Georgia can clinch a spot in the SEC title game in Week 14 with an Alabama loss OR a Texas A&M loss.

Remaining game: Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Tech. The one-loss Yellow Jackets pushed their in-state rival to eight overtimes last year.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1)

Why they could be here: The Red Raiders had a bye week, and are "highly regarded by this committee," chair Hunter Yurachek said following the third ranking. Dominant wins at Utah and against BYU have elevated Texas Tech in the ranking, and the committee has also been impressed with the Red Raiders' defense, particularly up front. Texas Tech's lone loss was Oct. 18 at Arizona State, which popped into the latest ranking at No. 25, helping to ease some of that stumble.

Why they could be lower: With both Texas Tech and Ole Miss off on Saturday, it's unlikely their positions will change in the fourth ranking.

Need to know: Texas Tech is within arm's reach of a first-round bye, which makes it highly unlikely the Red Raiders would fall out of the playoff even if they finished as the Big 12 runner-up.

Remaining game: Nov. 29 at West Virginia. It's on the road at a notoriously difficult venue, but the Red Raiders have a 91.6% chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics.

6. Ole Miss Rebels (10-1)

Why they could be here: The committee has had Texas Tech ahead of Ole Miss in part because of a better résumé, though the Red Raiders have two top 25 wins (BYU and Utah), and Ole Miss also has two (Oklahoma and Tulane). The Rebels' win against the Sooners looks better than Oregon's win against USC, as the Sooners are a top-10 team and were able to hold off Missouri on Saturday to stay that way.

Why they could be lower: The committee could consider bumping Oregon ahead of Ole Miss, as they've been waiting for a performance like Saturday's against another CFP contender and the Ducks delivered against USC. Oregon and Ole Miss are extremely close in both strength of record and strength of schedule, and they both lost to a top-four team. Ole Miss also has a win against Tulane, which is now the leader for a Group of 5 playoff spot, and the win against the Sooners was on the road, while Oregon beat USC at home. With everything else so comparable, those are some small details that might continue to lean in the Rebels' favor -- if maybe only for another week.

Need to know: The Rebels will clinch a spot in the SEC championship game if they win the Egg Bowl AND both Texas A&M and Alabama lose.

Remaining game: Nov. 28 at Mississippi State. The Rebels don't have much if any margin for error against their in-state rivals. A second loss would put Ole Miss into a debate it might not win, given its schedule strength ranks No. 15 in the SEC.

7. Oregon Ducks (10-1)

Oregon defensive backs Ify Obidegwu (7) and Kingston Lopa (2) celebrate an interception of USC. Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Why they could be here: The Ducks added a much-needed statement win to their résumé on Saturday against USC, solidifying their spot as the Big Ten's third playoff team. Assuming three-loss USC is still ranked on Tuesday night, though, Saturday's victory is the Ducks' only win against a CFP top 25 team. Big Ten opponents Northwestern, Iowa and Minnesota are all above .500, which the committee values, but Ole Miss has a slightly better résumé with its wins against Oklahoma and Tulane.

Need to know: With USC dropping out of the playoff picture, the biggest threat to Oregon is gone, but Michigan can still disrupt the picture in the final week. According to ESPN Research, if Michigan beats rival Ohio State AND Indiana OR Oregon lose, the Wolverines would clinch a spot in the conference championship game. Who they would face depends on how those other results unfold, but they could play any of those three -- Indiana, Oregon or Ohio State. Oregon can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with a win AND an Ohio State loss.

Remaining game: Nov. 29 at Washington. This isn't an easy road trip, as the bowl-bound Huskies have had a respectable season in the second year under coach Jedd Fisch.

8. Oklahoma Sooners (9-2)

Why they could be here: A win against what was the committee's No. 22 team in Missouri should further solidify Oklahoma's foothold in the No. 8 spot because the defense was dominant on a day the offense did just enough. That was Oklahoma's third straight win against a CFP top 25 opponent, including back-to-back road wins against Tennessee and Alabama. The Sooners also earned a ranked win on Sept. 6 against Michigan, which continues to be valuable after the Wolverines kept their playoff hopes alive on Saturday with a win against Maryland.

Why they could be lower: It's clear the committee likes Notre Dame, and the Irish hammered Syracuse 70-7. Oklahoma's defense is one of the best in the country, but the Sooners' offense is No. 43 in efficiency -- well below No. 6 Notre Dame. It would be difficult to justify flipping the Irish above the Sooners, though, given that Syracuse is now 3-8 and OU beat a ranked SEC team on top of having a stronger overall résumé.

Need to know: If the playoff were today, the debate between Oklahoma and Notre Dame would be settled on the field -- in Norman, where the Sooners would have home field advantage in the first round. The No. 8 spot is the last team in the ranking to host a first-round game.

Remaining game: Nov. 29 vs. LSU. The Sooners need to avoid what would be a devastating upset to the four-loss Tigers.

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2)

Ethan Long (22) and Notre Dame demolished Syracuse on Saturday. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Why they could be here: The Irish have won nine straight since an 0-2 start, and the committee has considered Notre Dame's narrow losses to Texas A&M and Miami important factors in their deliberations. One reason Notre Dame was ranked ahead of two-loss Alabama in the third ranking was because the Irish lost by a combined four points to two ranked opponents. Alabama's season-opening loss to Florida State and its continued inability to run the ball has held it back. The Irish racked up some style points in Saturday's drubbing of Syracuse, but the committee has already rewarded Notre Dame for its running game and staunch defense. On Saturday, the Irish scored three touchdowns (two on defense and one on special teams) before the offense even took the field. Notre Dame's best wins are against USC, Navy and Pitt.

Why they could be higher: If the committee gives Notre Dame another boost, it would be because the Irish have been more consistently dominant on offense than the Sooners. Oklahoma, though, has played tougher competition than Notre Dame over the past few weeks and has the edge in overall schedule strength and strength of record.

Need to know: While Notre Dame appears safe -- and it would certainly be a shock to see Notre Dame fall out of the playoff field -- there is still a nightmare scenario for the Irish. If Alabama wins the SEC and jumps ahead of Notre Dame, pushing the Irish to the No. 10 spot, they could be in trouble if the Big 12 has two playoff teams. If BYU wins the Big 12, and Texas Tech joins them in the top nine as the Big 12 runner-up -- someone currently in the top 10 has to be excluded. The No. 11 team will get bumped out for the ACC champ, and the No. 12 team will get knocked out for the Group of 5 champion.

Remaining game: Nov. 29 at Stanford. The Irish have a 95% chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics.

10. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Why they could be here: The committee made it clear last week that Alabama's struggles on the ground have been an issue all season. It was one factor that separated No. 9 Notre Dame from No. 10 Alabama in last Tuesday's ranking. Alabama's 259 rushing yards in a lopsided 56-0 win against a 3-9 FCS team in Eastern Illinois aren't going to sway anyone in the room enough to move the Tide up. Alabama still has one of the best résumés in the country, including a win against No. 4 Georgia during a streak of four straight CFP top 25 wins during the middle of the season. The loss to Oklahoma will keep Alabama behind the Sooners as long as the committee deems them comparable.

Why they could be higher: If Alabama's résumé wasn't enough to keep the Tide ahead of Notre Dame last week, it's unlikely to change this week. Alabama entered Saturday No. 8 in Strength of Record and No. 2 in strength of schedule, both ahead of Notre Dame.

Need to know: With Tennessee's win on Saturday, Alabama can now clinch a spot in the SEC title game with a win against Auburn.

Remaining game: Nov. 29 at Auburn. The Iron Bowl is a must-win for the Tide.

11. BYU Cougars (10-1)

Why they could be here: With the win at Cincinnati, BYU passed its toughest remaining test of the regular season and earned another road win against a team that was ranked by the committee, albeit for a fleeting moment. BYU's Oct. 18 win against Utah will continue to resonate in the room after Utah found a way to beat a pesky K-State team. The head-to-head win against the Utes will also keep BYU ahead of them. BYU's only loss was on the road against No. 5 Texas Tech, but it was a poor performance that raised some eyebrows in the committee meeting room.

Why they could be lower: It would be hard for the committee to justify moving BYU given the head-to-head against Utah and one fewer loss. And Alabama's résumé will make it very difficult to move up.

Need to know: If the playoff were today, BYU would be bumped out of the field during the seeding process to make room for the ACC champion, which is still projected to be ranked outside of the committee's top 12 but guaranteed a spot as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.

Remaining game: Nov. 29 vs. UCF. The 5-6 Knights will be playing for bowl eligibility.

12. Utah Utes (9-2)

Utah rallied to beat Kansas State on Saturday. Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Why they could be here: After finding a way to escape K-State on Saturday, Utah's only losses are to the Big 12's best teams -- Texas Tech and BYU -- and the committee considers who a team lost to as part of their deliberations. The Utes' best wins are against Arizona State and Cincinnati, but they lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to BYU.

Why they could be lower: The committee could reward Miami's convincing road win at Virginia Tech and bump the Canes up a notch because they played far better defense -- albeit against a 3-8 ACC team. Utah allowed 472 rushing yards and 11.2 yards per carry against Kansas State -- on their home field. It was Miami's third straight win by at least 17 points, showing some of the consistency committee members had been looking for. Miami's season-opening win against Notre Dame is also better than any win Utah has earned to-date.

Need to know: If the playoff were today, Utah would be excluded during the seeding process to make room for the fifth-highest ranked conference champion, which this week we project will be Tulane.

Remaining game: Nov. 28 at Kansas. At 5-6, the Jayhawks will be playing for bowl eligibility.

Bracket

Based on the rankings above, the seeding would be:

First-round byes

No. 1 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)

No. 2 Indiana

No. 3 Texas A&M (SEC champ)

No. 4 Georgia

First-round games

On campus, Dec. 19 and 20

No. 12 Tulane (American champ) at No. 5 Texas Tech (Big 12 champ)

No. 11 Miami (ACC champ) at No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Oregon

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

Quarterfinal games

At the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

No. 12 Tulane/No. 5 Texas Tech winner vs. No. 4 Georgia

No. 11 Miami/No. 6 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

No. 10 Alabama/No. 7 Oregon winner vs. No. 2 Indiana

No. 9 Notre Dame/No. 8 Oklahoma winner vs. No. 1 Ohio State