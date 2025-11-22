A UAB football player stabbed two of his teammates Saturday morning at the football facility ahead of the Blazers' home game against South Florida, a university spokesman confirmed to ESPN.

The suspect has been arrested, and both injured players are in stable condition after being taken to UAB hospital. The school has not released the names of any of the players involved.

UAB will still play its game against South Florida, set to kick off at 3 pm ET.

A UAB official said an investigation is ongoing.

"UAB's top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students," the school said in a statement.