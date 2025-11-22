        <
        >

          UAB football player arrested after stabbing two teammates

          • Jake TrotterNov 22, 2025, 07:36 PM
            Close
              Jake Trotter is a senior writer at ESPN. Trotter covers college football. He also writes about other college sports, including men's and women's basketball. Trotter resides in the Cleveland area with his wife and three kids and is a fan of his hometown Oklahoma City Thunder. He covered the Cleveland Browns and NFL for ESPN for five years, moving back to college football in 2024. Previously, Trotter worked for the Middletown (Ohio) Journal, Austin American-Statesman and Oklahoman newspapers before joining ESPN in 2011. He's a 2004 graduate of Washington and Lee University. You can reach out to Trotter at jake.trotter@espn.com and follow him on X at @Jake_Trotter.
            Follow on X

          A UAB football player stabbed two of his teammates Saturday morning at the football facility ahead of the Blazers' home game against South Florida, a university spokesman confirmed to ESPN.

          The suspect has been arrested, and both injured players are in stable condition after being taken to UAB hospital. The school has not released the names of any of the players involved.

          UAB will still play its game against South Florida, set to kick off at 3 pm ET.

          A UAB official said an investigation is ongoing.

          "UAB's top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students," the school said in a statement.