Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State's leading receiver, is expected to return from a hamstring injury and play Saturday when the Sun Devils visit the Colorado Buffaloes, sources tell ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Tyson is expected to participate in pregame warmups, and barring any setbacks, he'll be cleared to play against his former team.

Tyson suffered the injury Oct. 18 in Arizona State's upset win over then-undefeated Texas Tech. He finished that game with 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown but has not played since.

Despite missing the last three games, Tyson leads the Sun Devils in catches (57), yards receiving (628), and is the team leader with eight touchdowns.