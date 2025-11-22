Open Extended Reactions

LARAMIE, WY -- The fans at War Memorial Stadium were a bit distracted as the clock ticked down to halftime. Nevada had taken a 7-0 lead over Wyoming, but it was who had walked onto the sideline that had a lot of the sold-out crowd's attention.

Josh Allen, joined on the field by his parents, Joel and Lavonne, and former Wyoming coach Craig Bohl, was back in Laramie for the first time since his Pro Day in 2018. This time, he took the field as the last Cowboy football player to wear #17.

Allen had his jersey retired at halftime of the game on Saturday, the third athlete in Wyoming history to have that honor (the other two are former men's basketball players - Fennis Dembo and Kenny Sailors). A video was shown of Allen's highlights at the school and then his name and number were revealed on the middle deck of the stadium.

Josh Allen poses with his parents during Saturday's jersey retirement ceremony at his alma mater Wyoming. Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

"First off, I just want to say thank you for everybody coming out tonight. This is such an amazing honor, a huge blessing," Allen said during the ceremony. "There's so many people that I can thank for this achievement. A lot of teammates here. Love you guys.

"Coach Bohl, coach [Brent Vigen], people that believed in me. The fans, and the support here in Wyoming. I'm so honored and blessed to represent this university and this beautiful state. I love you guys. Thank you. God bless. Go Pokes, and it will always suck to be a CSU Ram."

Josh Allen waves to a packed house at War Memorial Stadium, where his #17 jersey was retired by Wyoming during a halftime ceremony on Saturday. Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

The Bills have a weekend off after losing to the Houston Texans on "Thursday Night Football." Allen spoke to and spent time with the football team on Friday night.

"Well, it's quite emotional. I was emotional," Bohl told ESPN of the ceremony. "His mom and dad. Josh was. He had such an impact on this program and the state. Certainly, the recognition he deserves is heartwarming, and making a difference."