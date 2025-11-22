Open Extended Reactions

SALT LAKE CITY -- Standout Utah defensive end John Henry Daley left with a leg injury against Kansas State on Saturday after he had two sacks and 3 1/2 tackles for loss in the first quarter.

Daley grabbed toward his leg on a non-contact play with 2:23 left in the first. He was helped to the locker room and did not return to the sideline.

The sophomore transfer from BYU came into the game second in the Big 12 in sacks with 9 1/2 and in tackles for loss with 14, trailing only David Bailey of Texas Tech. Nationally, Daley was tied for seventh in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss.

Daley is a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to college football's outstanding defensive player.

The 13th-ranked Utes struggled without him, giving up 348 yards rushing to KSU in the first half, including 225 in the second quarter.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier also left the game briefly before returning. Officials called for a health check after he had a couple of plays with violent impacts to his head.