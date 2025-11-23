Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Diego Pavia threw for a career-high 484 yards and five touchdowns and No. 12 Vanderbilt beat Kentucky 45-17 Saturday as the Commodores kept their hopes for a College Football Playoff berth alive going into the regular-season finale.

"This needed to be a statement win for us," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said.

Pavia, who struck yet another Heisman Trophy pose celebrating with teammates, set the program record, topping the 464 yards Whit Taylor had at Tennessee in 1981. Pavia also ran for 48 more yards and a sixth score.

"He's the best player in the country and deserves to be in the Heisman conversation," Lea said of Pavia. "He tips the field when he steps on it. There's only a few players in the world that when the ball's in your hand that they can take over a game, and he's done that repeatedly here."

Vanderbilt (9-2, 5-2, No. 14 CFP) has its most wins since 2013, when a bowl win was needed to reach nine victories. This is just the Commodores' fifth nine-win season, and they go into their regular-season finale needing a victory for the first 10-win season in program history.

The Commodores also wrapped up a 7-0 record for Vanderbilt's first undefeated home schedule since 1982 and only the fourth since 1945.

Tre Richardson had six catches for 159 yards and three TDs.

Martel Hight had two of three interceptions as Vanderbilt won for the third time in four games in this series.

Kentucky (5-6, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game winning streak. Coach Mark Stoops called the loss discouraging and credited Vanderbilt.

"That's a very good football team in all areas," Stoops said. "A very physical team that's definitely worthy of being in the playoffs with a quarterback that is something else, that's for sure."

Pavia, who went through Senior Day ceremonies pregame, made sure Vanderbilt never trailed. He was on the field for a series starting with 9:39 left before walking to the sideline for hugs as fans chanted his name after his big game.

He hit Richardson in stride for a 71-yard catch-and-run TD and a 10-0 lead early in the second on his longest pass completion in his two seasons at Vanderbilt. He helped Vanderbilt score 21 points in the second and third quarters.

"I feel like I'm the best player in college football right now," Pavia said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.