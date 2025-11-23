Open Extended Reactions

EUGENE, Ore. -- After 60 minutes of playing the role of head coach during Oregon's 10th win of the season -- a 42-27 victory over USC -- Dan Lanning allowed himself to do some playoff politicking.

"We didn't play Chattanooga State today, right? Like some other places," Lanning said in his postgame news conference, alluding to the SEC teams who scheduled nonconference games this week. "We competed. It's tough playing nine conference games. It's tough playing in this league."

In what was one of only two matchups between ranked teams this week, No. 7 Oregon handled No. 15 USC by outscoring the Trojans in a game defined by high-powered offenses and special teams. Despite missing their top two receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., and losing their starting center during the game, the Ducks outgained USC 436 yards to 382 and held the Trojans' rushing attack to only 52 yards while forcing two turnovers.

"I think proof's in the pudding," Lanning said. "We can beat you in multiple ways, right? We can outscore you at times, right. We can hold you to the 18, 16-[point] type of game, win in tough environments, any weather, put the ball down, let's go play football. That's the kind of team that we have."

As the chatter around the College Football Playoff field ramps up, Lanning -- who has led Oregon to four straight double-digit-win seasons -- took issue with how teams' wins are sometimes viewed by the committee.

"A lot of times, we play really good teams and they become unranked, all of a sudden. That's not our fault, right?" Lanning said, flashing a smile. "Maybe it is our fault."

The Ducks, currently 10-1 and ranked seventh in the CFP rankings, are behind three other one-loss teams -- Georgia, Texas Tech and Ole Miss -- as of last week's rankings. Their most impressive win of the season before taking down No. 20 Iowa on the road last week (the Hawkeyes promptly fell out of the Top 25) and USC on Saturday was a win on the road in overtime against Penn State, which has since fired James Franklin and fallen out of the Top 25. Oregon's only loss is to No. 2 Indiana at home.

Oregon heads to Washington next week for a rivalry matchup with plenty still at stake. How far the Ducks rise in the next playoff rankings could determine whether a loss to the Huskies could jeopardize their spot in the field or simply their seeding.

Even if they are not in line for a first-round bye like they had last year following a 12-0 regular season and a win over Penn State in the Big Ten title game, a victory in Seattle next week could guarantee that Autzen Stadium hosts a first-round playoff game. Under Lanning, the Ducks have lost at home only once.

"We got to take advantage of playing a good team today and attacking that." Lanning said. "We played a good team; we beat them. All we can do next week is try to do the same thing, right?"