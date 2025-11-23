Open Extended Reactions

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman fought back tears in a vulnerable postgame news conference on Saturday following a 51-47 road loss to No. 12 Utah that dropped his team to 5-6 on the year.

The Wildcats rushed for a school-record 472 yards, second-most by any FBS team this season, and held a 12-point lead with 7 minutes remaining. The Utes rallied back, starting with an interception return on a 2-point conversion attempt, and scored 14 points in the game's final three minutes to win.

Klieman called it one of the greatest efforts he's been a part of as a coach and said he was heartbroken for his players who've kept fighting during a challenging year full of injuries and close losses as well as negativity from their fan base.

"We're down so many players, and I know a lot of people thought we'd come over here and lay down, and that maybe the kids had cashed it in," Klieman said. "Because I've heard it enough. I've heard I have cashed it in, I've heard the players have cashed it in, we need to get new leadership here, we need to get new players, new coaches. I'm tired of it. I gotta be honest with you, I'm tired of it.

"I've given my friggin' [...] life for this place for seven years. I've given everything for seven years. And I think I deserve a little bit of respect. I'm frustrated like everybody else is, but I love those kids. And I'll go to friggin' battle with those kids any day."

The Wildcats' offense put up 574 total yards against the Big 12's No. 2 scoring defense and got a record-setting performance from running back Joe Jackson, who broke the program's single-game rushing mark with 293 yards and three touchdowns.

"We told the guys we were gonna commit to running the football, and told the guys buy into it, believe in it, we are running the football against these guys because nobody has tried it like we're going to try it," Klieman said. "And the kids bought into it. Kids don't buy into it if they've given in. Kids don't buy into it if they're halfway out the door. Our kids bought into it and we stuffed it down their throat the entire game running the football.

"And we lost. And I'm crushed because of that. But I'm going to stand up here with friggin' pride and say we battled our ass off against a very good team. I'm crushed we lost a football game, but I'm more upset with..."

Klieman paused for more than 20 seconds, trying to contain his emotions, before Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor walked up to the stage and threw his arm around Klieman to console him as the coach wiped tears from his eyes.

"You ain't going anywhere, brother," Taylor told Klieman. "You understand that? We've got your back. We've got your back."

Kansas State ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP poll and was expected to be a Big 12 title contender following a 9-4 season in 2024. The Wildcats lost three of their first four games, including a season-opening defeat to Iowa State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

Five of the team's six losses have been decided by one-score margins except for a 43-20 home loss to Big 12 frontrunner Texas Tech on Nov. 1.

The Wildcats have also lost several key starters to season-ending injuries, including linebacker Austin Romaine, defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi and wide receiver Jayce Brown. Running back Dylan Edwards opted to leave the program on Nov. 7 and transfer after several injury setbacks.

Klieman led Kansas State to a Big 12 championship in 2022 and previously won four FCS national championships as head coach at North Dakota State before taking over the Wildcats as the successor to legendary coach Bill Snyder in 2019.

The Wildcats will need to defeat Colorado in their home finale on Nov. 29 to secure bowl eligibility. They've gone to bowl games in each of their last four seasons under Klieman.