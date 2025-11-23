Open Extended Reactions

PASADENA, Calif. -- UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava left Saturday night's game against Washington after being sacked and hurt in the third quarter.

The Tennessee transfer was sacked for a 15-yard loss at the UCLA 25-yard line by Bryce Butler at 8:44, with the Bruins trailing 27-0.

After lying on his back, Iamaleava got up and walked off the Rose Bowl field under his own power and entered a blue tent behind the Bruins' bench.

He was 16-for-26 for 69 yards and no touchdowns before getting hurt. He also ran for 16 yards on five carries.