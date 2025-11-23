        <
          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 13

          Finebaum wonders if Kiffin possibly leaving Ole Miss could impact the CFP rankings (1:06)

          Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich discuss how the CFP committee might react to Lane Kiffin's uncertain future at Ole Miss. (1:06)

          Kyle Bonagura
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college football.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
          Mark Schlabach
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
          Nov 23, 2025, 05:10 PM

          With one week left in the regular season, the College Football Playoff and bowl pictures are coming into sharper focus -- except where they aren't.

          Things are pretty settled at the top of the field, as a relatively upset-free Week 13 left a half-dozen or so teams that are virtual locks for the CFP. But the ACC in particular has numerous moving parts in terms of who will play for the conference championship and likely make the playoff, and league title-game matchups are unsettled pretty much everywhere.

          Meanwhile, teams sitting at five wins are sweating things out, with one more chance to become bowl eligible.

          As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          Jump to a section:
          Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
          Semis, title game | Bowl season

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19
          8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

          Saturday, Dec. 20
          Noon, ABC, ESPN
          3:30 p.m., TNT
          7:30 p.m., TNT

          Bonagura: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas Tech
          Schlabach: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas Tech

          Bonagura: No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Oregon

          Bonagura: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Ole Miss

          Bonagura: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: The ACC doomsday scenario of its conference champion being left out of the playoff in favor of a team from the American -- Tulane or North Texas -- and the Sun Belt's James Madison is still alive, but it feels like a we'll-believe-it-when-we-see-it thing.

          For now, I still don't think the ACC champ would end up behind two Group of 5 teams, regardless of who it is. That would be a lot easier to feel good about if Miami had a straightforward path to the ACC title game, but that is not the case. Instead, the Hurricanes need to beat Pitt, and would need Virginia to lose to Virginia Tech and Cal to beat SMU. It's possible. It's not likely. The title game will be SMU and Virginia if they both win next week, which is why SMU gets the ACC nod for the time being -- the Ponies have been the better team of late.

          The rest of the playoff field is mostly straightforward. Six teams from the SEC and Big Ten are locks (Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon). So is Texas Tech of the Big 12. Notre Dame (Stanford), Alabama (Auburn) and Oklahoma (LSU) are probably in with wins, but one of those slots would go to BYU if the Cougars beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game.

          Schlabach: The appetizer to the final weekend of the regular season didn't produce much drama, as every CFP contender -- outside of the ACC at least -- found a way to get things done, mostly against inferior competition.

          With two weeks left before the CFP selection committee announces the 12-team bracket on Dec. 7, I'm betting that five teams -- Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia and Texas Tech -- have punched their tickets, regardless of what happens in their regular-season finales and respective conference championship games (if they make it there).

          Three more teams -- Oregon, Ole Miss and Oklahoma -- can probably do the same if they win this week. The Ducks erased any doubts about their overall strength with an impressive 42-27 win against USC. They'll close the regular season at Washington on Saturday.

          The Rebels had the weekend off, and they might have needed the time to refocus as speculation continues to heat up about whether coach Lane Kiffin will leave for LSU or Florida. Ole Miss plays at rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday.

          The surging Sooners picked up their third straight victory against a ranked opponent, taking down Missouri 17-6 at home. Oklahoma hosts LSU in its regular-season finale Saturday.

          Notre Dame and Alabama would probably be in good shape for at-large bids with wins this coming weekend; the Irish play at struggling Stanford on Saturday, while the Crimson Tide travel to Auburn in Saturday's Iron Bowl. However, they might still be at the mercy of the selection committee, depending on what happens in other leagues.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
          Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: No changes for me here from last week, but it should be noted that Oregon is back on track offensively after a couple of uninspiring showings in late October and early November.

          Quarterback Dante Moore looks like he is capable of leading a team to the national title, but first the Ducks have a big rivalry game with Washington to navigate this week.

          Schlabach: Three of the top four seeds continued to play well this weekend, as Ohio State crushed Rutgers 42-9 at home. Next the Buckeyes travel to Michigan, where they'll attempt to exorcise some demons in "The Game." The Buckeyes have dropped four games in a row to the Wolverines, including a stunning 13-10 loss at home last season. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the CFP rankings and somehow fell to the 6-5 Wolverines. Emotions will surely be running high once again at the Big House.

          Texas A&M walloped FCS program Samford 48-0 in its final warmup game. The Aggies will play at rival Texas for the first time in 15 years on Saturday. Texas A&M won 24-17 at Texas on Nov. 25, 2010. The Longhorns won the past two games in the series, both in College Station.

          Georgia took care of business in a 35-3 win against Charlotte. The Bulldogs will play rival Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. Last season, Georgia had to overcome a 17-point deficit and needed eight overtimes to put the Yellow Jackets away in a 44-42 victory.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: Ohio State is the deserved No. 1 seed. Its defense has been historically good, and the Buckeyes haven't been challenged since opening the season with Texas. But they also haven't exactly seen the best the Big Ten has to offer without Indiana, Oregon, USC or Iowa on the schedule this year.

          It would be a lot easier to be more confident about Ohio State with a couple more ranked teams on its résumé, but that's how things work out with schedules now that conferences are so big. It makes this week's game against Michigan more interesting and potentially sets up a fascinating Big Ten title game.

          Schlabach: My quarterfinal and semifinal matchups remain unchanged from a week ago. The Cotton Bowl contest would feature two of the best transfer quarterbacks in the FBS: Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.

          I have Georgia slipping past Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, although the Red Raiders' menacing defensive front would be quite the challenge for the Bulldogs' much-improved offensive line. Georgia seems to be peaking at the right time, unlike last season, and few coaches know how to get things done in the postseason like Kirby Smart.

          A Rose Bowl game between Notre Dame and Ohio State would be a TV ratings bonanza, and Texas A&M-Oregon in New Orleans would be another entertaining game. I have both favorites moving on to the semifinals.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arizona State vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Washington vs. San Diego State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Central Michigan vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Troy

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Jacksonville State vs. Marshall
          Schlabach: Florida International vs. Old Dominion

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Central Michigan

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. UConn
          Schlabach: Marshall vs. East Carolina

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Florida vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: UConn vs. Florida State

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. Boise State

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Florida International vs. Louisiana
          Schlabach: Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: Kennesaw State vs. Southern Miss

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Appalachian State vs. Boise State
          Schlabach: Utah State vs. Louisiana Tech

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. California
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. California

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Penn State vs. Ohio
          Schlabach: Penn State vs. Western Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Northwestern
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Minnesota

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Texas State vs. Utah State
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. UNLV

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Duke vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Illinois

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Army
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. South Florida

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Miami vs. Houston
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. Cincinnati

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Toledo vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: New Mexico vs. UTSA

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Miami vs. Texas

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Houston vs. Kentucky

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Florida State vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: NC State vs. James Madison

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UTSA vs. Kennesaw State
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Western Kentucky

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Northwestern vs. LSU

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: BYU vs. USC
          Schlabach: BYU vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Kentucky
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Arizona
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Arizona

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Utah

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Navy
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Memphis

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Arizona State