Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich discuss how the CFP committee might react to Lane Kiffin's uncertain future at Ole Miss. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

With one week left in the regular season, the College Football Playoff and bowl pictures are coming into sharper focus -- except where they aren't.

Things are pretty settled at the top of the field, as a relatively upset-free Week 13 left a half-dozen or so teams that are virtual locks for the CFP. But the ACC in particular has numerous moving parts in terms of who will play for the conference championship and likely make the playoff, and league title-game matchups are unsettled pretty much everywhere.

Meanwhile, teams sitting at five wins are sweating things out, with one more chance to become bowl eligible.

As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

We're here for all of it.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

Jump to a section:

Playoff picks | Quarterfinals

Semis, title game | Bowl season

College Football Playoff

First-round games (at campus sites)

Friday, Dec. 19

8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 20

Noon, ABC, ESPN

3:30 p.m., TNT

7:30 p.m., TNT

Bonagura: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas Tech

Schlabach: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas Tech

Bonagura: No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Ole Miss

Schlabach: No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Oregon

Bonagura: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Oregon

Schlabach: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Ole Miss

Bonagura: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

First-round breakdown

Bonagura: The ACC doomsday scenario of its conference champion being left out of the playoff in favor of a team from the American -- Tulane or North Texas -- and the Sun Belt's James Madison is still alive, but it feels like a we'll-believe-it-when-we-see-it thing.

For now, I still don't think the ACC champ would end up behind two Group of 5 teams, regardless of who it is. That would be a lot easier to feel good about if Miami had a straightforward path to the ACC title game, but that is not the case. Instead, the Hurricanes need to beat Pitt, and would need Virginia to lose to Virginia Tech and Cal to beat SMU. It's possible. It's not likely. The title game will be SMU and Virginia if they both win next week, which is why SMU gets the ACC nod for the time being -- the Ponies have been the better team of late.

The rest of the playoff field is mostly straightforward. Six teams from the SEC and Big Ten are locks (Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon). So is Texas Tech of the Big 12. Notre Dame (Stanford), Alabama (Auburn) and Oklahoma (LSU) are probably in with wins, but one of those slots would go to BYU if the Cougars beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game.

Schlabach: The appetizer to the final weekend of the regular season didn't produce much drama, as every CFP contender -- outside of the ACC at least -- found a way to get things done, mostly against inferior competition.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will this season's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

With two weeks left before the CFP selection committee announces the 12-team bracket on Dec. 7, I'm betting that five teams -- Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia and Texas Tech -- have punched their tickets, regardless of what happens in their regular-season finales and respective conference championship games (if they make it there).

Three more teams -- Oregon, Ole Miss and Oklahoma -- can probably do the same if they win this week. The Ducks erased any doubts about their overall strength with an impressive 42-27 win against USC. They'll close the regular season at Washington on Saturday.

The Rebels had the weekend off, and they might have needed the time to refocus as speculation continues to heat up about whether coach Lane Kiffin will leave for LSU or Florida. Ole Miss plays at rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday.

The surging Sooners picked up their third straight victory against a ranked opponent, taking down Missouri 17-6 at home. Oklahoma hosts LSU in its regular-season finale Saturday.

Notre Dame and Alabama would probably be in good shape for at-large bids with wins this coming weekend; the Irish play at struggling Stanford on Saturday, while the Crimson Tide travel to Auburn in Saturday's Iron Bowl. However, they might still be at the mercy of the selection committee, depending on what happens in other leagues.

CFP quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia

Schlabach: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Georgia

CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

4 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State

CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

Schlabach: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

Quarterfinals breakdown

Bonagura: No changes for me here from last week, but it should be noted that Oregon is back on track offensively after a couple of uninspiring showings in late October and early November.

Quarterback Dante Moore looks like he is capable of leading a team to the national title, but first the Ducks have a big rivalry game with Washington to navigate this week.

Texas A&M receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman catches a pass over Samford's Nahil Perkins in Saturday's win. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Schlabach: Three of the top four seeds continued to play well this weekend, as Ohio State crushed Rutgers 42-9 at home. Next the Buckeyes travel to Michigan, where they'll attempt to exorcise some demons in "The Game." The Buckeyes have dropped four games in a row to the Wolverines, including a stunning 13-10 loss at home last season. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the CFP rankings and somehow fell to the 6-5 Wolverines. Emotions will surely be running high once again at the Big House.

Texas A&M walloped FCS program Samford 48-0 in its final warmup game. The Aggies will play at rival Texas for the first time in 15 years on Saturday. Texas A&M won 24-17 at Texas on Nov. 25, 2010. The Longhorns won the past two games in the series, both in College Station.

Georgia took care of business in a 35-3 win against Charlotte. The Bulldogs will play rival Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. Last season, Georgia had to overcome a 17-point deficit and needed eight overtimes to put the Yellow Jackets away in a 44-42 victory.

CFP semifinals, national championship game

Thursday, Jan. 8

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Friday, Jan. 9

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

Monday, Jan. 19

CFP National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

7:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Ohio State

National championship breakdown

Bonagura: Ohio State is the deserved No. 1 seed. Its defense has been historically good, and the Buckeyes haven't been challenged since opening the season with Texas. But they also haven't exactly seen the best the Big Ten has to offer without Indiana, Oregon, USC or Iowa on the schedule this year.

It would be a lot easier to be more confident about Ohio State with a couple more ranked teams on its résumé, but that's how things work out with schedules now that conferences are so big. It makes this week's game against Michigan more interesting and potentially sets up a fascinating Big Ten title game.

Schlabach: My quarterfinal and semifinal matchups remain unchanged from a week ago. The Cotton Bowl contest would feature two of the best transfer quarterbacks in the FBS: Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.

I have Georgia slipping past Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, although the Red Raiders' menacing defensive front would be quite the challenge for the Bulldogs' much-improved offensive line. Georgia seems to be peaking at the right time, unlike last season, and few coaches know how to get things done in the postseason like Kirby Smart.

A Rose Bowl game between Notre Dame and Ohio State would be a TV ratings bonanza, and Texas A&M-Oregon in New Orleans would be another entertaining game. I have both favorites moving on to the semifinals.

Complete bowl season schedule

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Arizona State vs. San Diego State

Schlabach: Washington vs. San Diego State

Tuesday, Dec. 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Central Michigan vs. Troy

Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Troy

Wednesday, Dec. 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Jacksonville State vs. Marshall

Schlabach: Florida International vs. Old Dominion

68 Ventures Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech

Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Central Michigan

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. UConn

Schlabach: Marshall vs. East Carolina

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: South Florida vs. Clemson

Schlabach: UConn vs. Florida State

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Toledo vs. UNLV

Schlabach: Ohio vs. Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Florida International vs. Louisiana

Schlabach: Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Schlabach: Kennesaw State vs. Southern Miss

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Appalachian State vs. Boise State

Schlabach: Utah State vs. Louisiana Tech

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. California

Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. California

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Penn State vs. Ohio

Schlabach: Penn State vs. Western Michigan

Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Northwestern

Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Minnesota

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Texas State vs. Utah State

Schlabach: North Texas vs. UNLV

Saturday, Dec. 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

11 a.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Duke vs. East Carolina

Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Navy

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Illinois

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

2:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: NC State vs. Army

Schlabach: Louisville vs. South Florida

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Miami vs. Houston

Schlabach: Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m., CW Network

Bonagura: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State

Schlabach: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Boise State vs. Washington State

Schlabach: New Mexico vs. UTSA

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

7:30 p.m. ABC

Bonagura: Virginia vs. LSU

Schlabach: Miami vs. Texas

Kinder's Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Texas

Schlabach: Houston vs. Kentucky

Monday, Dec. 29

JLab Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Florida State vs. Memphis

Schlabach: NC State vs. James Madison

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UTSA vs. Kennesaw State

Schlabach: Baylor vs. Western Kentucky

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Missouri

Schlabach: Northwestern vs. LSU

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: BYU vs. USC

Schlabach: BYU vs. USC

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Illinois vs. Kentucky

Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Arizona

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Arizona

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah

Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Utah

Friday, Jan. 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Navy

Schlabach: TCU vs. Army

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: TCU vs. Tulane

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Memphis

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Louisville vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Washington

Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Arizona State