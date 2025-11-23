Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich discuss how the CFP committee might react to Lane Kiffin's uncertain future at Ole Miss. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

The penultimate week of the college football regular season gave us plenty of entertainment. We got an incredible comeback in Salt Lake City, we got some resounding blowouts, we got a late Heisman push from Diego Pavia and we got the best ending of the season at the Division II level.

We didn't really get much change, however. No team in the top 14 of the College Football Playoff rankings lost, and of the 16 ranked teams that won, 15 won by double digits and 10 won by at least 20. The ACC gave us more chaos thanks to Georgia Tech's no-show against Pitt, but it was a rather chaos-free weekend overall.

Luckily, Rivalry Week is on the way, and it usually delivers. We can still squeeze a little bit of chaos out of the 2025 season, so let's review Week 13 by looking ahead to Week 14. What do we have in store for college football's best weekend?

For each category below, games are listed in chronological order. All times Eastern.

At-large playoff bids

One thing about all the top teams winning this weekend is: The playoff picture remains extremely unsettled. As a general heuristic, I tend to think of any two-loss SEC or Big Ten team or any one-loss Big 12 or ACC team as safely in the field. But with two weeks remaining, we have more of those teams than we have playoff slots: There are six SEC teams and four Big Ten teams with two or fewer losses, plus two Big 12 teams with one loss. Someone deserving is currently on the outside looking in.

Rivalry Week could alter that picture, of course, though with each of the current top 13 in the CFP rankings favored -- 10 by double-digits -- that's not a guarantee.

If Bryce Underwood and Michigan can beat No. 1 Ohio State, it would be one of the biggest upsets of the season. Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images

Friday

No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State (noon, ABC) -- SP+ projection: Ole Miss by 13.9 (82% win probability)

No. 12 Utah at Kansas (noon, ESPN) -- SP+ projection: Utah by 15.1 (83%)

No. 4 Georgia at No. 16 Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ABC) -- SP+ projection: UGA by 12.9 (79%)

No. 2 Indiana at Purdue (Friday, 7:30 p.m., NBC) -- SP+ projection: IU by 33.9 (98%)

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 17 Texas (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ABC) -- SP+ projection: A&M by 5.3 (63%)

Six potential at-large teams play Friday, though Indiana, A&M and Georgia are virtually assured of playoff bids at this point. We've seen some pundits attempting to will a "The committee might leave Ole Miss out if Lane Kiffin is leaving!" narrative into existence. While I think this is preposterous on its face -- Kiffin isn't the one making the plays for a 10-1 team, and if the committee indeed chose to downgrade the Rebels because of that, we need to tear down the entire committee structure and go back to a formula* -- I don't think the Rebels want to find out what happens if they lose and most of the teams directly below them win.

(* We should go back to a formula anyway, but that's neither here nor there.)

Utah just barely kept hope alive Saturday. With Joe Jackson and the Kansas State run game playing at an unstoppable level, the Utes gave up points on five straight first-half possessions to fall behind 31-21 at halftime. They responded with a 14-0 burst, but K-State responded with a 16-0 run to seize total control. Jackson's 24-yard score seemed to put the game almost out of reach, but Tao Johnson returned a 2-point pass 100 yards to make it 47-37.

We were only getting started. Devon Dampier found Larry Simmons for a 20-yard score with 2:47 left, and after a K-State three-and-out (the Wildcats' first since the first drive of the game), Dampier raced 59 yards on fourth-and-1 to set up his own go-ahead touchdown with 56 seconds remaining. Lander Barton sealed the comeback with an interception.

Saturday

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan (noon, Fox) -- SP+ projection: OSU by 14.6 (82%)

No. 13 Miami at Pitt (noon, ABC) -- SP+ projection: Miami by 6.0 (65%)

No. 5 Texas Tech at West Virginia (noon, ESPN) -- SP+ projection: Tech by 31.5 (98%)

UCF at No. 11 BYU (1 p.m., ESPN2) -- SP+ projection: BYU by 19.1 (88%)

No. 7 Oregon at Washington (3:30 p.m., CBS) -- SP+ projection: Oregon by 6.7 (66%)

LSU at No. 8 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., ABC) -- SP+ projection: OU by 11.7 (77%)

No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Tennessee (3:30 p.m., ESPN) - SP+ projection: UT by 0.7 (52%)

No. 10 Alabama at Auburn (7:30 p.m., ABC) - SP+ projection: Bama by 6.0 (65%)

No. 9 Notre Dame at Stanford (10:30 p.m., ESPN) - SP+ projection: Irish by 31.7 (98%)

In a different year, Texas and Michigan could both be in "Pull a Rivalry Week upset, and you're in" situations. Thanks to Georgia Tech and USC losing, the Longhorns and Wolverines could rank 15th and 16th, respectively, when the new CFP rankings come out Tuesday. That would put them in range, but if Vanderbilt beats Tennessee and if BYU and Notre Dame win blowouts as expected, there just might not be space in the inn.

There are two different ways to root for playoff chaos, I guess. On one hand, you could root for lots of upsets and general nonsense, which is where I tend to lean. That means Go Mississippi State! Go Georgia Tech! Go Michigan! Go Pitt! Et cetera. But upsets might actually clarify the picture a bit in the end, so the other chaos route involves rooting for whatever gives the committee the biggest possible headache. That means Michigan and Texas both pulling upsets, Vanderbilt toppling Tennessee and maybe Ole Miss falling, but chalk winning out otherwise.

Group of 5 playoff bid

Temple at North Texas (Friday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN) -- SP+ projection: UNT by 24.0 (93% win probability)

James Madison at Coastal Carolina (Saturday, 3:45 p.m., ESPNU) -- SP+ projection: JMU by 21.6 (91%)

Charlotte at No. 24 Tulane (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU) -- SP+ projection: Tulane by 33.8 (98%)

Barring extreme chaos -- which might open the door for the Mountain West champ -- we're pretty much locked into a two-team battle for the Group of 5's guaranteed CFP slot: James Madison vs. the American Conference champ. We're exceedingly likely to get a Tulane-North Texas battle for the American title in two weeks, and while it's hard to say how the rankings might play out (since the committee has only deigned to rank Tulane at the moment, and barely at that), it appears these three teams have a greater than 95% chance among them to make the playoff.

While North Texas put up absurd numbers Saturday against Rice, and Tulane pulled away late against Temple, JMU played with fire against a feisty Washington State team. The Cougars nearly upset two potential playoff teams in recent weeks (Ole Miss, Virginia), and they led JMU until Wayne Knight's 58-yard burst up the middle with 6:24 left gave the Dukes a 24-20 win. One would think the committee would rank JMU this week, but I'd have ranked them a month ago, so who knows?

Conference title races

SEC

Four teams still have a shot at the SEC title, and their games are all listed in the CFP section above.

As long as Alabama beats Auburn, Daniel Hill and the Tide should be headed to the SEC championship game. Jason Clark/Getty Images

• Texas A&M is in the SEC championship game with a win over Texas, but if the Aggies lose they're probably out unless both Bama and Ole Miss lose.

• Alabama is most likely in with a win over Auburn since the Tide boast a win over Georgia and, in a multiway tie that depends on the "conference opponent winning percentage" tiebreaker, they should have the advantage.

• Georgia is in the clubhouse at 7-1 in SEC play and would win tiebreakers against Ole Miss (because of a head-to-head win) and, if Texas A&M loses, the Aggies (because of the Dawgs' record against common opponents). But if A&M and Bama both win as favorites (there's a 41% chance of that, per SP+), the Dawgs are out. I doubt they would mind much.

• Ole Miss probably needs a win plus Bama and A&M losses. (I say "probably" because we still don't know for sure how the "conference opponent winning percentage" tiebreaker will play out. Giant superconferences can get really messy.)

Big Ten

We probably know what we're getting in the Big Ten, but it would take only one upset to throw things for a loop. Indiana is unbeaten and needs only to beat Purdue to clinch its first trip to Indianapolis (for a football game, anyway), and since there's a 98% chance of that happening, that tamps down hopes for major chaos. But if Michigan upsets Ohio State, that likely puts Oregon in if the Ducks win at Washington. If we get double upsets in Ann Arbor and Seattle, however, that puts Michigan in.

There's an 80% chance of both Indiana and Ohio State winning, per SP+, but Oregon and Michigan both kept hopes alive by taking care of business Saturday. Michigan took a 14-point lead over Maryland early in the second quarter, traded blows with the Terrapins for a little while, then laid the hammer down in a 45-20 win.

Oregon, meanwhile, had to work 60 full minutes against No. 15 USC but got the job done in mature fashion. USC cut the Ducks' lead to 35-27 early in the fourth quarter, but Oregon responded with an 11-play, nearly six-minute drive to go back up 15. It was a dreadfully penalty-heavy affair -- the teams combined for 231 rushing yards and 233 penalty yards -- but Oregon was never in serious danger. That all but locked up the Ducks' playoff bid, but it probably won't earn them a shot at repeating as Big Ten champions.

Big 12

Arizona at No. 25 Arizona State (Friday, 9 p.m., Fox) -- SP+ projection: Arizona by 4.0 (60% win probability)

As with the Big Ten, we probably know what we're getting in the Big 12 championship game: a BYU-Texas Tech rematch. There's an 86% chance both BYU and Tech win this coming weekend, per SP+, and if they do, they're in. If they don't, however, the Territorial Cup and the Utah-Kansas game above could both play a role.

If Arizona State beats Arizona -- an upset, according to SP+ -- the Sun Devils could get back to Jerry World to defend its title if Kansas upsets Utah and either BYU or Texas Tech also loses. Utah, meanwhile, needs a win, wins by BYU and Arizona State and a massive upset loss for Texas Tech. Neither of these scenarios are likely, and we're basically looking at a 98.8% chance that either Tech or BYU wins the conference crown. But true chaos lovers know that if there's a 98.8% chance that something happens, there's a 1.2% chance that it doesn't!

ACC

In addition to Miami-Pitt above, three more games will play huge roles in sorting out an incredible ACC mess.

Wake Forest at Duke (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ACCN) - SP+ projection: Duke by 0.4 (51% win probability)

Virginia Tech at No. 19 Virginia (Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN) - SP+ projection: UVA by 22.2 (92%)

SMU at California (Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN2) - SP+ projection: SMU by 16.5 (85%)

Pitt remains as antisocial as its coach. A week after falling out of the CFP rankings because of a blowout loss to Notre Dame, Pat Narduzzi's Panthers went down to Atlanta and rolled over Georgia Tech, all but eliminating the Yellow Jackets from ACC contention. Pitt led 28-0 just 19 minutes in, and while Tech was able to close to within 35-28 with 4:51 left after an offensive burst and a cataclysmic fake punt by Pitt, the Panthers clinched the win with a 56-yard touchdown run by freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner. (Subbing in for the injured Desmond Reid, Turner rushed for 201 yards against Tech's dreadful defense.)

Now we have three 6-1 teams (Virginia, Pitt and SMU), two of which came into this weekend unranked, followed by 6-2 Georgia Tech and 5-2 Miami and Duke. If all three of the 6-1 teams win, Virginia and SMU will play for the ACC title because Pitt has the inferior record against common opponents. And obviously if only two of the three 6-1 teams win, we know who's in.

But since when has the orderly thing happened in this conference? Just know that tiebreakers like "conference opponent win percentage" (which could be very close) and "higher SportSource Analytics team rating" could come into play. And with games in all three primary windows Saturday, this could take all day (and into early Sunday) to straighten out. Hell yeah, let's get weird.

American

Navy at Memphis (Thursday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN) -- SP+ projection: Memphis by 11.5 (76% win probability)

East Carolina at Florida Atlantic (Saturday, noon, ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: ECU by 11.1 (76%)

Rice at South Florida (Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: USF by 27.3 (96%)

Per SP+, there's a 91% chance that both Tulane and North Texas will win Saturday, and if they do, they'll play in the American title game. But at 6-1 in the conference, Navy could pounce if either suffers a shocking upset. And if Navy also falls as an underdog at Memphis, the door might open back up for USF or East Carolina. And a blend of computer rankings (including SP+) could end up involved. But again, we have a better than 90% chance of order.

Sun Belt

Troy at Southern Miss (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: USM by 2.5 (56% win probability)

This one is straightforward: James Madison has clinched the Sun Belt East, while the winner of Troy-Southern Miss will represent the West as a hefty underdog against the Dukes.

Mountain West

San Diego State at New Mexico (Friday, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN) -- SP+ projection: SDSU by 4.7 (62% win probability)

Boise State at Utah State (Friday, 4 p.m., CBS) -- SP+ projection: BSU by 3.5 (59%)

UNLV at Nevada (Saturday, 9 p.m., CBSSN) -- SP+ projection: UNLV by 15.8 (84%)

This one is straightforward at first: We have one team at 6-1 (San Diego State) and three at 5-2 (Boise State, UNLV and New Mexico). If SDSU beats New Mexico, then Boise State holds the tiebreaker over UNLV and would be in with a win; if the Broncos lose, UNLV is in with a win.

However, a New Mexico upset and a large tie at 6-2 could send us screaming toward the "blended computer rankings (not including SP+ this time)" tiebreaker. Algorithms could get their moment in the sun in the G5.

Conference USA

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State (Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: WKU by 3.7 (59% win probability)

Kennesaw State at Liberty (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN) -- SP+ projection: KSU by 4.0 (60%)

Convenient: We have a three-way tie at 6-1 with Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State and Western Kentucky, and WKU and JSU play each other, so the winner is guaranteed a spot. If KSU wins, the Owls will play the WKU-JSU winner for the title. Easy peasy. But if the Owls lose, it could come down to either Jacksonville State's head-to-head win over Kennesaw (if the Gamecocks lose to WKU) or, say it with me now, "blended computer rankings" if WKU loses to JSU.

MAC

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2) -- SP+ projection: WMU by 8.6% (70% win probability)

Ohio at Buffalo (Friday, noon, ESPNU) -- SP+ projection: Ohio by 2.9 (57%)

Toledo at Central Michigan (Saturday, noon, ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: Toledo by 10.3 (74%)

Ball State at Miami (Ohio) (Saturday, noon, CBSSN) -- SP+ projection: Miami by 20.3 (90%)

By Wednesday morning, we'll know if this race is messy or super messy. At 6-1, WMU is in with a Tuesday win over EMU. But there's a four-way tie between CMU, Miami, Ohio and Toledo at 5-2. Most big-group tiebreakers seem to favor WMU and Miami, though Toledo's head-to-head win over Miami could also come in handy.

Bowl eligibility

There are 21 5-6 teams in action this weekend, plus 5-5 Army, needing wins to assure bowl eligibility.(Technically one of the 5-6 teams, Delaware, is ineligible for a bowl, but the Blue Hens would get one with a win if there aren't enough eligible teams to fill all the slots.)

Based on SP+ projections, about 10 of them will win. Quite a few are listed above -- Auburn (vs. Bama), Buffalo (vs. Ohio), Kansas (vs. Utah), Mississippi State (at Ole Miss), Rice (at USF), Temple (at North Texas), UCF (at BYU) -- but we have loads more to follow, including a trio of "the winner bowls" matchups between 5-6 teams Saturday afternoon.

The winner bowls

5-6 Georgia Southern at 5-6 Marshall (Saturday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: Marshall by 10.2 (74% win probability)

5-6 Arkansas State at 5-6 Appalachian State (Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: App State by 1.8 (54%)

5-6 Penn State at 5-6 Rutgers (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., BTN) -- SP+ projection: PSU by 14.4 (82%)

Penn State has played very well under interim head coach Terry Smith, enough to build at least a little bit of "Maybe just hire Terry?" buzz. The Nittany Lions manhandled Nebraska 37-10 on Saturday -- with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combining for 204 rushing yards and four touchdowns, just like the good old days -- to get within one game of .500. It would be a shock if they suffered a letdown against Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights do still have a decent offense. (Defense, not so much.)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Other 5-6 teams

5-6 Kentucky at Louisville (Saturday, noon, ACCN) -- SP+ projection: Louisville by 7.1 (67% win probability)

Houston at 5-6 Baylor (Saturday, noon, TNT) -- SP+ projection: UH by 3.4 (42%)

Colorado at 5-6 Kansas State (Saturday, noon, FS1) -- SP+ projection: K-State by 15.4 (83%)

UTEP at 5-6 Delaware (Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: Delaware by 5.0 (62%)

Louisiana-Monroe at 5-6 Louisiana (Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: UL by 15.6 (84%)

South Alabama at 5-6 Texas State (Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: TXST by 11.4 (76%)

5-5 Army at UTSA (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+) -- SP+ projection: UTSA by 7.3 (68%)

5-6 Florida State at Florida (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2) -- SP+ projection: FSU by 7.1 (67%)

Oregon State at 5-6 Washington State (Saturday, 6:30 p.m., The CW) -- SP+ projection: Wazzu by 16.6 (85%)

I usually find myself rooting for the 5-6 team in these types of games, but I'll be rooting particularly hard for Kansas State (because the Wildcats really have rallied to play mostly decent ball down the stretch), Texas State (because the Bobcats are impossibly entertaining and dropped a series of midseason heartbreakers) and Washington State (because they played incredibly well in three trips east but fell to Ole Miss, Virginia and James Madison by one-score margins).

This week in SP+

The SP+ rankings have been updated for the week. Let's take a look at the teams that saw the biggest change in their overall ratings. (Note: We're looking at ratings, not rankings.)

Moving up

Here are the five teams that saw their ratings rise the most this week:

North Texas: up 4.0 adjusted points per game (ranking rose from 24th to 18th)

UNLV: up 3.6 points (from 64th to 54th)

Wake Forest: up 3.5 points (from 63rd to 52nd)

South Florida: up 3.2 points (from 38th to 28th)

Vanderbilt: up 3.2 points (from 18th to 13th)

With maybe the most video-game-like offensive display I've seen, North Texas placed two players on the Heisman of the Week list below and rose into the SP+ top 20. (That's higher than Boise State ranked ahead of last year's CFP, by the way. James Madison is in the top 30, too.) Vandy's ridiculously dominant performance against Kentucky earned the Commodores a late rise as well.

Moving down

Here are the five teams whose ratings fell the most:

Florida: down 4.9 adjusted points per game (ranking fell from 50th to 69th)

Syracuse: down 4.5 points (from 101st to 118th)

UCLA: down 3.9 points (from 85th to 101st)

Colorado: down 3.3 points (from 78th to 96th)

Illinois: down 3.2 points (from 23rd to 32nd)

I guess the surprise here is that someone fell further than Syracuse. At 69th overall, this is officially Florida's worst team since 1979, when the Gators went 0-10-1 in Charley Pell's first season. If you're going to struggle, I guess you might as well struggle at a historic level.

Who won the Heisman this week?

I am once again awarding the Heisman every single week of the season and doling out weekly points, F1-style (in this case, 10 points for first place, 9 for second and so on). And with just two weeks remaining in the race, we have ourselves a new leader.

play 0:57 Highlight: Diego Pavia sets Vandy record with 484 passing yards in win over UK Pavia accounts for 532 total yards and six total touchdowns as the No. 14 Commodores blow out the Wildcats in Nashville, 45-17.

Here is this week's Heisman top 10:

1. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (33-for-39 passing for 484 yards, 5 TDs and 1 INT, plus 63 non-sack rushing yards and a touchdown against Kentucky).

2. Arch Manning, Texas (18-for-30 passing for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown against Arkansas).

3. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas (19-for-23 passing for 469 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown against Rice).

4. Joe Jackson, Kansas State (24 carries for 293 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 19 receiving yards against Utah).

5. Raleek Brown, Arizona State (22 carries for 255 yards and a touchdown, plus 33 receiving yards and a TD against Colorado).

6. LJ Martin, BYU (32 carries for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 44 receiving yards against Cincinnati).

7. Wyatt Young, North Texas (8 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns against Rice).

8. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (16-for-20 passing for 274 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 82 non-sack rushing yards and 2 TDs against Coastal Carolina).

9. Ja'Kyrian Turner, Pitt (21 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown, plus 12 receiving yards against Georgia Tech).

10. Jordan Kwiatkowski, Central Michigan (14 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble against Kent State).

What a week for enormous performances. Any of the top seven guys here might have finished first in some other week. When I was watching Wyatt Young break what felt like 17 tackles on his way to an 84-yard touchdown against Rice, I thought he might take the top spot. He ended up seventh.

In the end, I didn't have any doubt about the No. 1 spot. The biggest story for Vanderbilt against Kentucky was that its defense showed up for the first time in a few weeks -- a very welcome sight with Tennessee on deck in a potential win-and-in game -- but Diego Pavia was absolutely ridiculous as well. In his past three games, he has thrown for 1,226 yards (408.7 per game!) with 11 touchdowns and only one interception. Three straight iffy performances in October threw him off the Heisman path a bit, but as you'll see below, his November work has put him a nose in front in the points race, at least.

Honorable mention:

• Carson Beck, Miami (27-for-32 passing for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns against Virginia Tech).

• Devon Dampier, Utah (18-for-33 passing for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 110 non-sack rushing yards and 2 TDs against Kansas State).

• Joe Fagnano, UConn (33-for-46 passing for 446 yards and 3 touchdowns against Florida Atlantic).

• Kevin Jennings, SMU (29-for-37 passing for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown against Louisville).

• Amari Odom, Kennesaw State (24-for-34 passing for 387 yards and 5 touchdowns, plus 52 non-sack rushing yards and a TD against Missouri State).

• Darryl Peterson, Wisconsin (6 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 2 pass breakups against Illinois).

• Dominic Richardson, Tulsa (28 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown, plus 22 receiving yards against Army).

• Jalen Stroman, Notre Dame (eight tackles, two TFLs and a pick-six against Syracuse).

Joe Fagnano threw for 446 yards, and I couldn't even squeeze him in the top 10!

Through 13 weeks, here are your points leaders. (Points over the past four weeks is the tiebreaker):

1. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (34 points)

2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State (29 points, 13 in the past four weeks)

3. Ty Simpson, Alabama (29 points, zero in the past four weeks)

4. Taylen Green, Arkansas (27 points)

5. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (26 points)

6. Gunner Stockton, Georgia (25 points, six in the past four weeks)

7. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (25 points, zero in the past four weeks)

8. Demond Williams Jr., Washington (21 points)

9. Haynes King, Georgia Tech (18 points)

10. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas (16 points, eight in the past four weeks)

We still have seven players within 10 points of the lead, so this is far from settled.

The current ESPN BET betting odds still have Mendoza (-130) and Sayin (+425) leading the way, with Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love (+500) and Pavia (+600) as the only other realistic contenders. (A&M's Marcel Reed is at +1400, and somehow Georgia's Gunner Stockton is only at +3500.) We still have time for a shift in conventional wisdom - I'd personally view this as a three-way tie between Mendoza, Sayin and Pavia at this point - but it still looks like we may be gearing up for a winner-take-all Mendoza-Sayin matchup in the Big Ten championship game.

My 20 favorite games of the weekend

It's fair to admit that most of the biggest games of the week weren't incredibly gripping, but if you did a little digging around, you were rewarded.

1. Division II: Benedict 25, Wingate 24. This was the only possible choice for the No. 1 spot. Benedict trailed 24-7 in the first round of the D-II playoffs, and Wingate was lining up for a 21-yard chip-shot field goal to go up 20. But Isaiah Isidore blocked the field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. Then Tre Simmons scored with 3:36 left to make it 24-19. The Bulldogs got the ball back at their 14 with 19 seconds left and quickly threw three incompletions. It was time to try one of those lateral-fest plays that never work.

It worked.

play 1:12 Division II playoff game ends on unbelievable cross-field lateral TD play Benedict stuns Wingate with a cross-field lateral to score a long touchdown to advance in the Division II playoffs.

It apparently worked so well that the cameraperson lost his/her mind halfway through. Malik Mullins' touchdown, after a perfectly timed lateral and an absurd burst of speed, gave Benedict the win and a spot in the second round. Best ending of the season.

2. No. 12 Utah 51, Kansas State 47. I don't know what happened to Utah's defense in this one, and I don't know if the CFP committee will punish the Utes for falling short of expectations, but this was a magnificent game all the same.

3. FCS: Bethune-Cookman 38, Florida A&M 34. The HBCU universe always provides drama, but it outdid itself this week, not only with the Benedict game but also with this Florida Classic thriller, which saw four lead changes -- and four long touchdowns -- in the final eight minutes. Jamal Hailey put FAMU up 27-24 with a 72-yard touchdown run, but Bethune-Cookman went ahead 44 seconds later on a 67-yard pass from journeyman Timmy McClain to Javon Ross. FAMU went back ahead with 2:19 remaining, but on fourth-and-8 with 27 seconds left, McClain found Josh Evans somehow wide open for a 41-yard score.

The moment the Classic was ours 🫨🫨🫨🫨 pic.twitter.com/FNmtrPjbnf — 🏈 Bethune-Cookman Football (@BCUGridiron) November 23, 2025

4. UConn 48, Florida Atlantic 45. UConn hasn't had the greatest attention span in the world against lesser teams, but that's been great for our entertainment. The Huskies led 24-3 after the first quarter, but FAU took the lead on a 90-yard Dominique Henry catch-and-run midway through the third. UConn responded with 14 quick points, but FAU took another lead with 2:11 remaining. UConn drove 75 yards in 1:45 to make it 48-45, but FAU drove 56 yards in just 22 seconds ... but badly missed a 36-yard field goal at the buzzer.

ESPN Analytics

Wheeeee!

5. Duke 32, North Carolina 25. UCLA gave us one of the worst fake field goals you'll ever see late Saturday night (I'm not even going to share a link; you'll have to look it up to find that monstrosity), but that only provided balance to the universe because a few hours earlier Duke pulled off one of the smoothest fakes you'll ever see. Run, kicker, run!

DUKE PULLS OFF THE FAKE FIELD GOAL 🤯 @DukeFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/syr9FoOdue — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 22, 2025

Todd Pelino's sprint set up the game-winning TD.

6. Tulsa 26, Army 25. With its methodical, relentless option game, you would figure Army would be one of the worst teams against which to attempt a late comeback. But trailing 25-14 with less than five minutes remaining, Tulsa scored on a 48-yard Seth Morgan field goal, then picked off a Cale Hellums pass (!) and scored with 1:53 left. The Golden Hurricane missed a game-tying 2-point conversion and couldn't recover the onside kick, but no worries! They stuffed Army on fourth down, and Dominic Richardson rushed five times for 37 yards to set Morgan up for a game-winning 27-yarder.

7. Iowa 20, Michigan State 17. This one was remarkably similar to Tulsa-Army, only it was the favorite making the comeback. After a dire three quarters, Iowa found itself down 17-7 heading into the fourth, but a Drew Stevens field goal and a Jacob Gill touchdown tied the game with 1:29 left. Overtime? Nope! Michigan State went four-and-out, and Mark Gronowski completed three passes for 54 yards to set Stevens up with a 44-yarder. Being that he's awesome, Stevens made it with ease.

DREW STEVENS WINS IT FOR IOWA ON SENIOR DAY ‼️@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/xl3IO3Wl9g — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2025

It was his fourth career game-winner.

8. FCS: Tarleton State 45, Austin Peay 44 (OT). On one hand, Tarleton State has slipped a bit in November and won't enter the FCS playoffs with great title odds. On the other hand, all we care is that we're entertained! And this game was bonkers. APSU went up early and led 28-14 at halftime, and TSU had to tie the game on three separate occasions -- including on a 41-yard Corbin Poston field goal with four seconds left -- to force overtime. The Texans scored in two plays in overtime, but APSU responded with a 25-yard Chris Parson run on its first play. The Governors, 18.5-point underdogs, naturally went for two points and the win ... and Parson airmailed an open receiver. Oof.

play 1:18 Austin Peay Governors vs. Tarleton Texans: Full Highlights Austin Peay Governors vs. Tarleton Texans: Full Highlights

9. FCS: South Dakota State 34, North Dakota 31 (OT). You know who didn't airmail an open receiver? SDSU's Jack Henry. The Jackrabbits trailed 20-7 with 17 minutes left but made a 21-0 charge before UND tied the game at 28-28 with 1:52 left. The Fighting Hawks settled for a field goal to open overtime, and SDSU was looking at a long-range FG to tie, but Henry scrambled to his right and found a leaping Grahm Goering for the game-winner.

play 0:24 Jack Henry throws 23-yard touchdown pass vs. North Dakota Jack Henry connects for 23-yard TD pass

Not only was this a clutch play, but it was a season-saver -- the Jackrabbits edged their way into the FCS playoffs because of it.

10. Louisiana 34, Arkansas State 30 (Thursday). We got a wacky win probability chart for this one. ASU led at halftime thanks to both a Cody Sigler fumble return touchdown and a Chauncy Cobb kick return score. UL eased ahead in the second half, but ASU drove 89 yards in just over two late minutes. Unfortunately, the Red Wolves needed a 90th yard. Jaylen Raynor was stopped at the 1 as time expired.

ESPN Analytics

11. Northwestern 38, Minnesota 35.

12. New Mexico State 34, UTEP 31.

13. Louisiana Tech 34, Liberty 28 (OT).

14. ForeverLawn Bowl: Wabash 32, Ohio Northern 31.

15. FCS: Albany 31, Monmouth 24.

16. TCU 17, No. 23 Houston 14.

17. Kennesaw State 41, Missouri State 34.

18. FCS: Tennessee Tech 20, UT Martin 17.

19. Division III: Wilkes 37, Shenandoah 35.

20. FCS: Montana State 31, Montana 28.