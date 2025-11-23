Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame will be without key linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa for the remainder of the season after he suffered a left knee injury in Saturday's 70-7 win against Syracuse.

Viliamu-Asa was hurt late in the first half against the Orange and didn't return in the second half.

The sophomore from Inland Empire, California, is second on the team with 7 1/2 tackles for loss to go with 48 total tackles, 3 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and an interception in 11 games. The No. 5 outside linebacker prospect in the 2024 SC Next rankings, Viliamu-Asa started one game as a freshman in 2024 and two more this season.

He had a career-high 9 tackles and 2 tackles for loss in a 25-10 win at Boston College on Nov. 1.

The Irish also announced that reserve cornerback Chance Tucker will miss the rest of the season with a left tibia injury. He had played in four games this season.

Notre Dame (9-2) closes the regular season at Stanford on Saturday night (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).