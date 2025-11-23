Georgia backup offensive lineman Nyier Daniels is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including three felonies, after he allegedly attempted to flee from police in Commerce, Georgia, on Sunday.

Daniels, a redshirt freshman from Newark, New Jersey, faces two felony counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, according to online jail records.

He faces 10 additional traffic-related misdemeanors, including reckless driving and driving at maximum limits.

Daniels was still being held at the Jackson County Jail in Jefferson, Georgia, a jailer confirmed to ESPN Sunday.

"We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information," UGA spokesperson Steven Drummond said in a statement. "This is a pending legal matter, and we will not have further comment at this time."

A former top recruit at Bergen Catholic High in Oradell, New Jersey, Daniels played as a reserve in Georgia's wins against Marshall, FCS program Austin Peay and Charlotte this season.

Following a rash of high-speed traffic incidents involving Georgia players, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has been less tolerant of offenders this year.

In March, Smart indefinitely suspended backup receiver Nitro Tuggle and freshman offensive lineman Marquis Easley after they were arrested in separate incidents.

Easley was arrested March 17 when he wrecked his Dodge Charger into a power distribution box in an apartment complex and damaged other cars. He was charged with three counts of reckless conduct and one count of reckless driving, all misdemeanors.

Tuggle was arrested two days later after police clocked his 2021 Dodge Charger traveling 107 mph -- 42 miles over the speed limit -- on Georgia State Route 10 Loop outside Athens. He was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and speeding.

Easley and Tuggle didn't return to the team and entered the transfer portal. Both are playing at Purdue this season.

A wreck killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023, hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the wreck that occurred while LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were allegedly racing.