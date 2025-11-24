Stephen A. Smith gets fired up explaining why he believes Lane Kiffin won't be at Ole Miss next season. (1:45)

Ryan Day is 81-10 as the head coach of Ohio State, including 11-0 this year as the Buckeyes try to repeat as national champions. It's a breathtaking run of success.

Yet Day is famously 0-4 against Michigan over the past four years, including a shocking home defeat to a middling Wolverines team a year ago. Another loss Saturday in Ann Arbor, especially as an ESPN BET 11.5-point favorite, would invite continued scorn and frustration.

It is why you'd think Day is the coach under the most pressure to win a specific game this weekend.

Then along comes Lane Kiffin saying, hold my Hotty Toddy.

Kiffin has yet to publicly declare where he will work next season -- let alone the rest of this season. It might be LSU. It might be Florida. Or it might be Ole Miss, where he has the 10-1 Rebels ranked sixth heading into Friday's Egg Bowl at Mississippi State.

"An announcement on Coach Kiffin's future is expected the Saturday following the game," Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter wrote in a statement.

It's a game Kiffin better win.

Forget the rest of this chaotic story. The long, slow drag-out of an announcement. The fact that Kiffin had family members reportedly tour other schools and towns ... while still working in Oxford. The daily cryptic book excerpts Kiffin sends out on social media, leaving fans to try to decipher their meanings.

Or even the fact the decision is merely "expected" on Saturday.

Maybe. Or maybe not. Who really knows? It's Lane. Maybe he'll pick a hat, like recruits do, or have Jesse Palmer come to town for a "Bachelor"-style rose ceremony.

If nothing else, Kiffin, a personality like no other, has set up Friday's game in Starkville, Mississippi, as a game like no other -- one of the most "must-win" contests a coach has ever faced.

Ole Miss is having its greatest season in more than 60 years. The College Football Playoff is waiting. A home playoff game, which might be the biggest sporting event in state history, is at hand. The Rebels are absolute national semifinal contenders, if not capable of winning the whole thing. Kiffin himself has never had a season this successful.

If Ole Miss gets upset Friday by archrival Mississippi State, the blame will be squarely on Kiffin's shoulders. AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

Yet if Ole Miss gets upset Friday by its archrival, it could all collapse. If so, the blame will be singular.

Day can lose and, despite the embarrassment, move on to bigger challenges.

Kiffin might never live down creating a circus of speculation and distraction as he considers quitting on a playoff team.

His defenders can blame the clunky calendar, but life is about timing. Sometimes it doesn't work in your favor. Leaving a team with big possibilities (it is extremely unlikely Ole Miss would allow him to coach in the playoff) for the perceived greener grass of another program would be an extraordinary decision. Is he a coach or a job hunter?

Emotions will be bitter enough if Kiffin leaves after securing a victory that puts Ole Miss in the playoff. If the Rebels lose, though? They aren't assured anything, falling into a crowded group of 10-2 contenders seeking an at-large bid. They could get left out.

Making matters worse, it's quite possible Kiffin bails the next day. That would give the College Football Playoff committee the option of downgrading the Rebels because they lost their head coach the way it downgraded Florida State two years ago because it lost its starting quarterback to injury.

Just like that, the dream season would have a nightmare conclusion ... just as the perpetrator skips town. How will that go over?

Ole Miss is an 8.5-point favorite. It should defeat a Mississippi State team that has shown admirable growth this year but is still rebuilding. This is the Egg Bowl, though. Anything can -- and has -- happened. Upsets. Comebacks. A guy costing his team by mimicking a urinating dog during a touchdown celebration.

This thing is almost always wild.

"Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss," Carter wrote in his statement. "While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important -- our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.

"Despite outside noise," Carter wrote, "Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl."

He better be. And then Ole Miss better win it.