Cal fires Justin Wilcox: Top candidates, transfers and recruits

Cal's hiring of Ron Rivera as general manager in March signaled a potentially significant shift in how the program operated. Would a place that historically hasn't invested enough in football or set particularly high standards for on-field performance shift its approach under Rivera, a former Chicago Bears linebacker and NFL coach?

The answer came Sunday with the firing of coach Justin Wilcox. Although Wilcox has guided Cal to a third consecutive bowl appearance, the program seemingly had plateaued at six wins under his leadership. An awful showing against archrival Stanford following an open week signaled to Rivera and the Cal brass that things wouldn't be getting better under Wilcox in Berkeley. He never had a winning record in conference play (Pac-12 or ACC) and eclipsed six wins just twice in nine seasons. Wilcox couldn't break the pattern, and Cal finally had enough.

Rivera now has control over Cal's future, and will spearhead the search for Wilcox's successor. Cal has pledged to increase its overall investment in football, and put together rosters that can compete in the wide-open ACC. Despite an uneven season, Cal has a rising star in freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who has said he wants to remain in Berkeley despite inevitable transfer interest.

Hiring a coach who can keep JKS and other key players from the current roster will be important. Cal also has to sell itself as a serious football place. Stanford is stabilizing under GM Andrew Luck, and as the other West Coast member of the ACC, Cal must display similar commitment to attract coaches who can take the program further than Wilcox did.

Here's a look at the candidates for the Cal job, as well as key players and recruits to retain. -- Adam Rittenberg

Candidates | Transfers | Recruits

Five candidates for the job

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi: He enters the search as the clear favorite to land the job. Lupoi, 44, is a former Cal player who has accelerated his career at Oregon, and would galvanize the school's approach toward personnel. He has long had the reputation as one of the more aggressive recruiters on the West Coast, and should upgrade Cal's talent base with the right support. After stops at Cal and Washington early in his career, Lupoi spent five seasons with Nick Saban at Alabama. He then coached with three NFL teams before joining coach Dan Lanning in Eugene and helping Oregon to a Big Ten title in 2024.

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb: His next stop likely will take him to a head-coaching role. The only question is, where? Grubb has been alongside Kalen DeBoer at several spots, including Washington, where he served as offensive coordinator in 2023 when the Huskies reached the national title game. He then spent 2024 as Seattle Seahawks OC before rejoining DeBoer in Alabama. Grubb, 49, also worked with DeBoer for part of a five-year run at Fresno State. He's familiar with the area and would bring an exciting and innovative offense to Berkeley.

Sean Lewis has San Diego State in the hunt for the Mountain West title. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego State coach Sean Lewis: If Cal wants an offensive-minded coach with experience within the state, Lewis makes a lot of sense. The Bears need no introduction, either, after losing 34-0 at San Diego State back in September. Lewis, 39, built his reputation with a fast-paced, productive offense, but his second SDSU team has leaned on its defense, recording three shutouts and five other games where it has allowed 10 points or fewer. The Aztecs are 9-2 this fall and Lewis could be headed for his first conference championship. He led Kent State to its bowl win in 2019.

New Mexico coach Jason Eck: Berkeley is a different sort of place and Eck is a different kind of dude. His fun, eccentric personality might make him a great fit at Cal. He has done great work in his first season at New Mexico, reshaping the roster and guiding the Lobos to an 8-3 record that includes wins at both UCLA and UNLV. Eck, 48, went 26-13 at Idaho with three FCS playoff appearances and top-10 finishes in 2023 and 2024. A former Wisconsin offensive lineman, he coached the position for years and likely would help an area that has held back Cal.

UC Davis coach Tim Plough: He's already working in the University of California system -- always a plus for Cal hires -- and has worked for the Bears already, as he spent the 2023 season as the team's tight ends coach before landing the UC Davis job. The 40-year-old is 19-6 at Davis with a No. 5 finish last season. He also played quarterback there and is on his third coaching stint at his alma mater. Plough is young and hasn't spent much time in the FBS, but could pay off for Cal. -- Rittenberg

Five important players to retain

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele: The prized quarterback recruit from Hawaii was a late riser in the 2025 recruiting class and initially signed with Oregon before having a change of heart within weeks of enrolling and transferring to Cal. Sagapolutele beat out veteran Ohio State transfer Devin Brown for the starting job this offseason and has been everything the Bears hoped for and more as a freshman starter.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, a former ESPN 300 recruit, has become one of the best freshmen in the country this season. Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound left-hander leads all FBS true freshmen with 2,787 passing yards on 62% passing and has put up 16 total touchdowns and nine interceptions. Sagapolutele publicly said he plans to stay at Cal prior to Wilcox's firing, and sources told ESPN that the school has been negotiating a new deal with his camp that would make him one of the highest-paid QBs in the ACC. Will Sagapolutele be willing to stick around and put his trust in a new regime? Or will he hit the transfer portal and earn that massive payday elsewhere?

LB Cade Uluave: Uluave has been an impact player from Day 1 for the Bears, earning Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2023 and developing into a 23-game starter for their defense. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound inside linebacker is tied for the team lead with 82 tackles this season and has racked up 10.5 TFLs, three sacks and six pass breakups on the year. The Utah native has one more season of eligibility and had a Day 3 draft grade going into the season.

LB Luke Ferrelli: The redshirt freshman earned praise from Wilcox earlier this season as being perhaps the most improved player on Cal's roster. Ferrelli's production is certainly backing up the praise. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound inside linebacker had zero college playing experience entering 2025 but has already put up 82 tackles, five TFLs, a sack and an interception through his first 11 games and has three more seasons to keep improving.

RB Kendrick Raphael: The NC State transfer has thrived as the featured back in Cal's offense with a career-high 742 rushing yards, 178 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. The Bears had a big reset at this position after losing all their top backs to the portal after the 2024 season, but they ended up finding a difference-maker in Raphael. The junior ranks seventh in the ACC in yards from scrimmage and has one more season of eligibility.

OLB TJ Bush Jr.: The 6-foot-3, 265-pound edge defender was a Freshman All-American at Liberty in 2023 and has had a good first season against Power 4 competition, with nine tackles for loss and a team-high 5.5 sacks. Bush is a three-year starter with one more season of eligibility who had good options in the spring portal earlier this year and likely would again if he goes back on the market.

Three key recruits