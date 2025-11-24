Art Briles is set to become the next coach at Eastern New Mexico, a Division II program, as he makes his return to college football after nearly a decade, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday night, confirming a report.

Briles, 69, has not worked at a college program since being fired as Baylor's head coach in 2016 following a review of the university's handling of sexual assault allegations made against several football players. He since has had stints coaching for Guelfi Firenze in the Italian Football League and at Mount Vernon High School in Texas from 2019 to 2020.

In 2022, Grambling State attempted to hire Briles as offensive coordinator, but following a backlash, he told the school just four days later that he would not pursue the role, saying he didn't want to be a distraction to the team. A similar situation occurred in 2017 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, who tried to hire Briles but then pulled their offer on the same day amid backlash.

Eastern New Mexico athletic director Kevin Fite served as associate athletic director for compliance and eligibility at Houston when Briles served as the school's head coach. Briles, who built his reputation as an offensive innovator at Texas high schools before entering the college ranks, went 99-65 as the coach at Baylor and Houston with three conference titles. He led Baylor to 10 or more wins in four of his final five seasons there.

Several months after his firing from Baylor, Briles, in an interview with ESPN, apologized for what happened under his watch of the program.

"I understand that I made some mistakes, and for that I'm sorry," he said then. "But I'm not trying to plead for people's sympathy. I'm just stating that, 'Hey, I made some mistakes. I was wrong. I'm sorry. I'm going to learn. I'm going to do better.'"

In 2023, a federal judge ruled that Briles was not negligent in a case involving a female Baylor student who reported being physically assaulted by one of the school's football players in 2014. Briles, who led Baylor's program from 2008 to 2015, received a $15.1 million settlement from Baylor, which fired him with eight years remaining on his contract.

Mark Berman, former sports director at KRIV Fox 26 in Houston, first reported the news of Briles' hiring at Eastern New Mexico.