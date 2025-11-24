2025 'College GameDay' Week 14: Ohio State at Michigan

Open Extended Reactions

Week 14 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday for a showdown between Ohio State and Michigan. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

'College GameDay' merchandise | College football schedule | College football rankings

How to watch

This week College GameDay will be available once again to all fans on the ESPN App with no subscription or authentication needed. Fans can also watch all three hours on X @PatMcAfeeShow. Stream 'College GameDay'

Where to go

"College GameDay" will take place at University of Michigan from 9 a.m. to noon ET. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for Ohio State at Michigan.

Ohio State at Michigan: Facts and stats

Michigan has won the last four matchups against Ohio State.

Ohio State's defense is first in the FBS in points allowed, giving up 7.6 per game.

Ohio State is 8-0 in the Big Ten, while Michigan is 7-1.

The last time Ohio State and Michigan were on 'College GameDay'

Ohio State last appeared on "College GameDay" in the first show of the season. Saturday will be the school's 68th appearance on the program. Michigan last appeared on CGD back in September, losing to Oklahoma 24-13.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

Fans can also keep up with the game on the ESPN App. To learn more about ESPN's networks and services, check out this direct-to-consumer FAQ.

For all of the latest "College GameDay" updates this season, check back in with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.