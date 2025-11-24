Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is day-to-day with neck spasms ahead of a rivalry game with No. 19 USC on Saturday.

Iamaleava left after being sacked in the third quarter of a 48-14 loss to Washington at the Rose Bowl last weekend.

"Nico had some neck spasm stuff happen, just kind of got tackled funny and didn't calm down enough for him to get back in the game," interim coach Tim Skipper said Monday. "He's doing all his rehab stuff. We'll see where he is."

Iamaleava missed UCLA's 48-10 loss at No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 15 while he was in concussion protocol. He initially got hurt in a loss to Nebraska on Nov. 8.

The Bruins (3-8, 3-5 Big Ten) visit the Trojans (8-3, 6-2) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

It will be UCLA's final game of the season since the Bruins aren't bowl-eligible and is likely to be Skipper's final game at the helm. He took over after DeShaun Foster was fired on Sept. 14. A national search for a replacement has been underway since then.