Four-star prospect Jonathan Hatton Jr., ESPN's No. 8 running back in the 2026 class, flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Oklahoma on Monday, returning to the Sooners' incoming class nearly a full year after he pulled his pledge from the program last December.

Hatton, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound rusher from Cibolo, Texas, is ESPN's No. 71 overall recruit in the 2026 class. Committed to Texas A&M since March, Hatton rejoins Oklahoma as the second-ranked pledge in the program's 2026 class, which began Monday ranked 21st in ESPN's recruiting class rankings for the cycle, just 10 days out from the early signing period (Dec. 3-5).

The Sooners have been building momentum on the recruiting trail late this fall as No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2) sits firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. Hatton is now one of four SC Next 300 pledges in the program's incoming class, alongside five-star defensive end Jake Kreul (No. 25 overall), No. 2 dual-threat quarterback Bowe Bentley (No. 103) and four-star pass catcher Daniel Odom (No. 299).

The Sooners, who rank 99th nationally in rushing yards per game in 2025, also hold a commitment from four-star rusher DeZephen Walker in the 2026 class.

After securing Hatton's pledge, sources expect Oklahoma to remain active in the lead-up to next week's early signing period. The Sooners are among the top flip contenders chasing four-star Wisconsin wide receiver pledge Jayden Petit (No. 178). Four-star defensive end Dane Bathurst and three-star SMU safety commit Markel Ford, both of whom visited Oklahoma in Week 13, stand as another pair of late-cycle targets for coach Brent Venables and his staff,

Hatton, a 1,200-yard rusher in each of his last three seasons, lands back with the Sooners in the midst of a playoff run at Texas' Cibolo Steele High School this month.

Hatton initially committed to Oklahoma on Oct. 23. He spent more than a year in the Sooners' 2026 class before pulling his pledge on Dec. 2, 2024, amid offensive staff changes within the program late last year. Oklahoma remained involved in his recruitment through the spring, finishing as runners-up when Hatton committed to Texas A&M earlier this year on March 22.

Months later, he returns to the Sooners as a cornerstone skill position commit in the program's late-surging 2026 recruiting class, which is likely to continue adding over the coming week.