Open Extended Reactions

It took Brent Venables four years to build Oklahoma's defense into something that lived up to his reputation as one of the top defensive minds in college football.

In 2025, he has put it all together. The Sooners are one win away from locking up a College Football Playoff bid thanks to a fearsome defense that currently ranks No. 6 nationally in both scoring and stop rate.

What is stop rate? It's a basic measurement of success: the percentage of a defense's drives that end in punts, turnovers or a turnover on downs. Defensive coordinators have the same goal regardless of their scheme, opponent or conference: prevent points and get off the field. Stop rate is a simple metric but can offer a good reflection of a defense's effectiveness on a per-drive basis in today's faster-tempo game.

Stop rate is not an advanced stat and is no substitute for Bill Connelly's SP+, FPI or other more comprehensive metrics. It's merely a different method for evaluating success on defense against FBS opponents. Here's the current leaderboard entering Week 14:

Stop rate standings Following Week 13, Max Olson's defensive metric on how good a team is at stopping an opponent from scoring on each drive. Team Games Stop Rate Pts/Drive 1. Texas Tech 10 83.5% 0.95 2. San Diego State 10 82.1% 1.00 3. Ohio State 10 81.9% 0.89 4. Toledo 10 80% 1.19 5. Indiana 10 77.1% 1.09 6. Oklahoma 10 75% 1.22 7. Miami 10 74.5% 1.42 8. Oregon 10 74.5% 1.42 9. Old Dominion 10 74% 1.63 10. James Madison 10 73.5% 1.41 11. LSU 10 73.1% 1.59 12. Iowa 10 72.9% 1.40 13. Notre Dame 11 71.8% 1.49 14. SMU 10 71.7% 1.54 15. Utah 10 71.1% 1.70 16. Fresno State 10 70.9% 1.68 17. Wyoming 10 70.8% 1.73 18. Texas 11 70.8% 1.68 19. Virginia 10 70.1% 1.74 20. Georgia 10 69.9% 1.80 21. Pittsburgh 10 69.3% 1.93 22. Michigan 11 69.2% 1.68 23. Alabama 10 69.1% 1.69 24. Buffalo 10 69% 1.79 25. Louisville 10 68.3% 1.77 26. Western Michigan 10 68.2% 1.75 27. Memphis 10 68.1% 1.97 28. Wake Forest 10 68.1% 1.61 29. Arizona 10 67.8% 1.78 30. Texas A&M 10 67.8% 1.82 31. Missouri 10 67.3% 1.85 32. Washington State 10 67% 1.96 33. Louisiana Tech 10 66.7% 1.88 33. Arizona State 10 66.7% 2.00 35. Houston 10 66.4% 1.88 36. East Carolina 10 66.1% 1.90 37. BYU 10 66% 1.81 38. Kennesaw State 10 65.8% 2.05 39. Boise State 10 65.8% 2.04 40. Miami (OH) 10 65.7% 2.08 41. Ohio 10 65.7% 1.95 42. TCU 10 65.5% 2.01 43. Auburn 10 65.4% 1.82 43. Iowa State 10 65.4% 2.01 45. Southern Miss 10 65.3% 2.21 46. Florida State 10 65.1% 2.08 47. Washington 10 64.9% 2.03 48. Clemson 10 64.9% 1.87 48. South Carolina 10 64.9% 1.88 50. Ole Miss 10 64.5% 2.02 51. Western Kentucky 10 64.2% 1.75 52. South Florida 10 64% 2.10 53. Jacksonville State 10 63.9% 2.27 54. New Mexico 10 63.8% 2.07 55. USC 11 63.6% 2.24 56. Wisconsin 11 63.5% 2.10 57. Maryland 10 63.2% 2.19 58. Northwestern 10 62.9% 2.31 59. Northern Illinois 10 62.9% 2.13 60. New Mexico State 10 62.8% 2.28 61. North Carolina 10 62.7% 2.21 62. Arkansas State 10 62.7% 2.33 63. Central Michigan 10 62.6% 2.20 64. Kentucky 10 62.4% 2.23 65. UCF 10 62.2% 2.05 66. Penn State 10 62.1% 2.09 67. Bowling Green 10 62.1% 2.13 68. Nebraska 10 62% 2.22 69. California 10 61.9% 2.17 69. North Texas 10 61.9% 2.28 71. Troy 10 61.9% 2.11 72. UTEP 10 61.7% 2.09 73. Kansas State 10 61.2% 2.20 73. Missouri State 10 61.2% 2.36 75. UTSA 10 61.2% 2.30 76. Akron 11 60.9% 2.29 77. Tulane 11 60.8% 2.27 78. UConn 11 60.6% 2.34 79. Hawaii 10 60.6% 2.24 80. Ball State 10 60.5% 2.49 81. Florida International 10 60.5% 2.37 82. Tennessee 10 60.3% 2.30 83. UNLV 10 59.8% 2.39 84. Mississippi State 10 59.7% 2.33 85. Nevada 10 59.6% 2.23 86. Florida 10 59.1% 2.35 86. Liberty 10 59.1% 2.39 88. Oregon State 10 58.6% 2.42 89. Georgia Tech 10 58.5% 2.50 90. Army 9 58.4% 2.42 91. Vanderbilt 10 58.3% 2.29 92. Michigan State 10 58% 2.56 93. Utah State 10 57.7% 2.42 94. Stanford 11 57.3% 2.30 95. South Alabama 10 57% 2.63 96. Illinois 10 57% 2.56 97. Marshall 10 56.9% 2.55 98. Tulsa 10 56.9% 2.60 99. Middle Tennessee 10 56.8% 2.65 100. Rice 10 56.6% 2.61 101. Kansas 10 56.6% 2.58 102. West Virginia 10 56.6% 2.55 103. Coastal Carolina 10 56.3% 2.55 104. App State 10 56.1% 2.56 105. Cincinnati 10 56.1% 2.51 106. Eastern Michigan 10 56.1% 2.70 107. Minnesota 10 55.9% 2.55 108. Colorado 11 55.6% 2.54 109. San Jose State 10 55.4% 2.60 109. Louisiana 10 55.4% 2.62 109. Colorado State 10 55.4% 2.78 112. Temple 10 55% 2.72 113. Kent State 10 54.2% 2.78 114. Syracuse 10 53.5% 2.80 115. Charlotte 10 52.5% 2.97 116. Texas State 10 52.2% 2.94 117. Duke 10 51.9% 2.86 118. Baylor 10 51.8% 2.92 119. NC State 10 51.4% 2.71 120. Delaware 10 50.5% 2.89 121. UL Monroe 10 50.4% 2.95 122. Sam Houston 11 50.4% 2.91 123. Oklahoma State 10 50% 3.02 123. Purdue 10 50% 2.89 123. Navy 9 50% 3.02 126. Georgia Southern 10 48.7% 3.19 127. Florida Atlantic 10 48.3% 3.14 128. UMass 10 48.2% 3.36 129. Virginia Tech 10 48.1% 3.10 130. UCLA 11 48% 3.28 131. Rutgers 10 47.4% 3.35 132. Boston College 10 46% 3.22 133. Arkansas 10 43.9% 3.23 134. Georgia State 10 42.9% 3.50 135. Air Force 10 41.2% 3.40 136. UAB 10 40% 3.79

As the defensive coordinator at Clemson, Venables' group finished No. 1 in this metric in 2014, 2017 and 2018. Oklahoma's defense has been on a steady rise up the stop rate standings during his tenure as Oklahoma's head coach, with a No. 64 finish during his debut season in 2022 before improving to No. 21 last season. Considering what he inherited, that's strong year-over-year growth.

This season's unit has helped power five wins over ranked opponents. During Saturday's 17-6 victory over No. 22 Missouri, the defense had 11 stops, a second-half shutout and gave up only 57 yards on 17 carries to Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy, the nation's leading rusher entering the game.

Just as they did at Clemson, Venables and his defensive staff have constructed an elite defensive line. Pass rusher Taylor Wein has earned SEC weekly honors in back-to-back games and has been a breakout star as a redshirt sophomore, but the real strength of this unit is in its depth with eight different D-linemen playing more than 250 snaps this season.

The Sooners rank No. 1 nationally in sacks (41) and tackles for loss (110) and No. 2 in yards per rush (2.44). This defense is consistently lifting up an offense that is scoring just 21.8 points per game (100th in FBS) since quarterback John Mateer returned from thumb surgery. The Sooners are 4-2 since then against a brutally tough SEC schedule, and five of those six were one-score games entering the fourth quarter.

A few more updates to note regarding this week's stop rate standings:

Only one defense moved into the top 25 in the standings this week: Georgia. The Bulldogs rose to No. 20 thanks to their 35-3 rout of Charlotte on Saturday. East Carolina dropped from 21st to 36th following a 58-24 blowout loss on the road at UTSA.

Texas has a stop rate of 45.2% over its past three games, which ranks 121st in FBS since the start of November. To be fair, the Longhorns pulled their starters during the third quarter against Arkansas on Saturday and were missing All-SEC linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., but the Razorbacks did score on 7 of 11 drives in a 52-37 loss.

Maryland had a top-five stop rate through five games but is really struggling with stops on 41.5% of drives over its last four games. The Terrapins have lost seven in a row but have already announced coach Mike Locksley will return in 2026.

Old Dominion currently has the best stop rate in the country in November at 92.1% over its past three games. The Monarchs have won four in a row and have an opportunity to achieve the program's first 10-win season since 2016 if they win out.

Note: All data is courtesy of ESPN Research. Games against FCS opponents and end-of-half drives in which the opponent took a knee or ran out the clock were filtered out.