BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana coach Curt Cignetti expects two injured starters -- receiver Elijah Sarratt and All-American defensive lineman Mikail Kamara -- to return for Friday night's regular-season finale at Purdue.

He is still unsure about left guard Drew Evans' status.

Cignetti said Monday the bye week helped two of the second-ranked Hoosiers' biggest stars recover from their injuries in time to make another playoff push.

"It was a much-needed off week, playing six games in a row late in the year," Cignetti said. "I think everybody that's playing is banged up, and I think the entire organization was a little tired. I could feel it, sense it, Penn State week and Wisconsin week, so I think it came at a really good time. Everybody seems to be refreshed."

Sarratt injured his hamstring during the first half of an Oct. 25 victory over UCLA and has not played since. He was leading the FBS with 10 touchdown catches when he got hurt, none bigger than his tiebreaking 49-yarder with 88 seconds to play that gave the Hoosiers (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) a 20-15 victory at Iowa.

He still ranks second on the team with 45 receptions and 609 yards and sixth nationally in TD receptions along with teammate Omar Cooper Jr., whose incredible toe-tap in the back of the end zone in the final minute capped Indiana's late rally to win at Penn State.

The combination of Sarratt and Cooper also has helped fuel the Heisman Trophy candidacy of quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Kamara has played through a shoulder injury most of this season and hurt it again early in Indiana's most recent game, a 31-7 victory over Wisconsin. He did not return. Kamara has been drawing extra blockers and has 21 tackles, one sack and one pass defense after being an AP third team All-American last year.

Sarratt and Kamara followed Cignetti to Indiana last year after playing for him at James Madison.

Evans has missed the past three games after suffering an undisclosed injury at practice. Cignetti said he was expecting to be updated on Evans' injury later Monday.

"We'll know more (about Evans) today," Cignetti said. "Him and the rest of them are working hard to get back on the field."

If Indiana wins Friday to keep the Old Oaken Bucket, the Hoosiers will complete the first perfect regular season in school history, earn the program's first Big Ten championship game berth and likely lock up a playoff spot for the second straight year.