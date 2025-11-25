Open Extended Reactions

Attorneys for Brian Kelly have informed LSU in a letter that the school's claim that it had not "formally terminated" Kelly as its football coach has "made it nearly impossible" for Kelly to get another coaching job.

According to the letter, which was sent Nov. 18 to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry and board of supervisors member John H. Carmouche, Kelly says he "reserves all rights to seek any and all damages to the fullest extent permitted by law" for the interference in any potential job candidacy.

"As you know, there is absolutely no basis to LSU's contrived positions that Coach Kelly was not terminated or that cause existed for such termination," the letter, which was obtained by ESPN, reads. "LSU's conduct, including its failure to confirm that Coach Kelly was terminated without cause and its unsupported allegations of misconduct on the part of Coach Kelly, has made it nearly impossible for Coach Kelly to secure other football-related employment.

"LSU's conduct continues to harm Coach Kelly, particularly during this critical hiring period."

LSU declined comment because it is part of an ongoing legal matter.

The LSU board of supervisors voted Friday to allow new president Wade Rousse to formally terminate Kelly. The board did not indicate whether the firing would be for cause or without cause.

Kelly, 64, was initially relieved of his duties Oct. 26, one day after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M dropped the Tigers to 5-3. At the time, the school made clear in public statements that the dismissal was performance-related.

In November, according to a legal filing by Kelly, the school informed Kelly's representatives that then-athletic director Scott Woodward did not have the authority to dismiss Kelly. The school then stated it had reason to fire Kelly "for cause," which would impact the payout of his contract, which is about $54 million.

In response, Kelly filed a petition of declaratory judgment in the 19th Judicial District for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (Louisiana), asking for a judge to assert that Kelly was fired Oct. 26 without cause.

In a separate letter, this one dated Nov. 19 and obtained by ESPN, Kelly's attorneys say that Carmouche told them that Carmouche had "expressed his hope" they'd agree to send written confirmation of Kelly's firing without cause, but only after meeting with a board member and Rousse.

The letter claims Carmouche asked that Kelly withdraw the petition for declaratory judgment.

The Nov. 19 letter also said Kelly will not withdraw the petition for declaratory judgment until he "receives written confirmation" signed by the board of supervisors chair Scott Ballard, Ausberry and Rousse "that his termination was without cause" and that LSU will "fulfill its contractual obligation to pay Coach Kelly the full liquidated damages."

Kelly's attorneys say that the legal wrangling and confusion have made it difficult for Kelly to pursue open head coaching jobs in college football. There are currently nine vacancies in the power conferences, with others expected to open as the coaching carousel begins after the regular season ends this weekend.

Kelly came to LSU from Notre Dame in 2022 and went 34-14 overall. He previously coached Cincinnati, Central Michigan and Grand Valley State (Michigan), where he won two Division II national titles.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach contributed to this report.