Four-star offensive lineman Sam Utu decommitted from Alabama on Monday, reopening his recruitment amid late-cycle flip efforts from SMU, a source told ESPN Monday night, confirming a report.

Utu, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound blocker from Orange, California, is ESPN's No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 76 overall prospect in the 2026 class. His exit from the Crimson Tide's incoming class comes days after Utu's Week 13 visit to SMU for the program's' 38-6 win over Louisville on Saturday. ESPN sources now view the Mustangs as the leading contenders to land Utu's pledge.

A four-year starter at California's Orange Lutheran High School, Utu had been committed to Alabama since June, when he picked the Crimson Tide over SMU, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. Prior to Monday, he was as one of nine top 100 prospects in the program's 2026 class. His departure leaves three-star offensive guard Chris Booker and offensive tackles Jared Doughty and Bear Fretwell as the only remaining 2026 offensive linemen committed to Alabama.

SMU finished as runner-ups in Utu's recruitment in June, and the Mustangs have maintained a constant presence in his process in the months since. Utu visited SMU over the weekend alongside four-star Texas offensive tackle pledge Max Wright, another key flip target for the Mustangs. SMU's 2026 class, which is already led by offensive tackle Evan Goodwin (No. 227 overall) and offensive guard Drew Evers (No. 236), currently ranks 23rd in ESPN's latest class rankings for the 2026 cycle.

Utu now stands as ESPN's top uncommitted offensive lineman with ESPN sources expecting more movement within the 2026 offensive tackle class before the early signing period opens on Dec. 3.

UCLA pledge Micah Smith (No. 81 overall) and LSU commit Brysten Martinez (No. 84) are among the top prospects facing heavy, late-cycle flip pushes from major programs. Former Virginia Tech commit Thomas Wilder (No. 222) and Da'Ron Parks, who pulled his pledge from Florida State shortly after Utu's move Monday night, are two more ESPN 300 lineman expected to attract significant interest in the final stages of the cycle.

