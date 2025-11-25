Open Extended Reactions

Virginia starting linebacker Kam Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL against Duke earlier this month.

Coach Tony Elliott made the announcement Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

Virginia, ranked 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings, plays Virginia Tech on Saturday, and a win gets the Cavaliers into the ACC championship game.

Robinson emerged as the best player on the Virginia defense despite missing the first three games of the season with a collarbone injury. He has two interception returns for touchdowns -- including one to seal a win at Cal -- and his game-winning safety with the score tied and three minutes left against Washington State helped Virginia win 22-20.

Though he played in only eight games this season, Robinson is second on the team with 64 tackles. Expect Landon Danley to start in his place.