How Friday's college football results affect the playoff: Ole Miss is in

For teams that aren't playing in their conference championship games, this is it -- the final chance to make a lasting impression on the College Football Playoff selection committee. For some contenders, like Ole Miss, their regular-season résumé is now complete, and what happens in the fifth ranking on Tuesday night should be a strong indicator of their final placement on Selection Day. Others, like Miami, are banking on hope and help -- and most importantly, one more win. It all began with the Egg Bowl on Friday -- a game that not only kept Ole Miss in the playoff, but also technically in the SEC race. That's right -- this thing is far from over, so check back after each game to see how the results will impact the playoff as the day unfolds:

Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 19

With its win against rival Mississippi State on Friday, Ole Miss likely locked up a playoff spot and remains in a strong position to host a first-round home game. If Texas A&M loses to Texas tonight and Alabama loses to Auburn on Saturday, Ole Miss will clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game. Even if it doesn't, though, the one-loss Rebels should still be a CFP lock. As for the uncertainty still looming around coach Lane Kiffin, if Ole Miss turns to an interim head coach for the playoff, the selection committee could consider that. CFP protocol states the group will consider "other relevant factors such as unavailability of key players and coaches that may have affected a team's performance during the season or likely will affect its postseason performance." Ole Miss won't miss the playoff because Kiffin left for another job, but it could get dinged a spot or two if the committee thinks the team won't be the same without him.

Utah 31, Kansas 21

No. 13 Utah punctuated its résumé with a win against 5-7 Kansas, but it's still unlikely to reach the playoff without multiple upsets of teams above it -- especially after just being leapfrogged by No. 12 Miami in the latest CFP ranking. Even with a win, to reach the Big 12 Championship Game, Utah still needs Texas Tech to lose and for both BYU and Arizona State to win. The Utes' best hope to reach the CFP is still as an at-large team. Getting that bid isn't inconceivable if a combination of two-loss teams above them lose. If Oklahoma, Alabama and Miami lose, it would be difficult for any of them to stay in the top 12 as three-loss teams. Utah would need at least two of them to lose to move into the top 10, which is where it would need to be to actually be seeded in the field. The No. 11 and No. 12 teams this year will be excluded during the seeding process to make room for the fourth- and fifth-highest ranked conference champions.