Week 14 Anger Index: Why Notre Dame deserves the benefit of the doubt

We don't talk nearly enough about luck in sports.

It's only reasonable to want to believe the best team always wins, that the outcome of a game is the reward for a better process, that, in the end, we all get what we deserve.

But then you watch 10 minutes of Florida State football and it's impossible to deny that there are football gods at work and they can be awfully vengeful.

And so it is that, at this late point in the season, the College Football Playoff rankings still hinge, in no small part, on a botched extra point at the end of Notre Dame-Texas A&M.

We can look back at Miami's game against SMU on Nov. 1 -- a game that, with 2 minutes to go the Canes had a 90% chance of winning, according to ESPN's metrics -- and consider it a bad loss, then a week later, see Oregon -- with less than a 40% chance of beating Iowa with 2 minutes remaining -- pull off a comeback and have it constitute a critical point on the Ducks' résumé.

Alabama nearly doubled Oklahoma's yardage but lost, Ole Miss gave up 526 yards to Arkansas and won, Georgia has trailed in the second half five times this year but has just one loss to show for it.

These things happen, and while there's clearly valuable data involved -- Georgia wins those games, because the Dawgs are really good -- any time we're discussing a one-game sample size, there's room for ample debate over what matters and what doesn't.

The committee's job is to counterbalance the fickleness of luck with a calculated, rational, repeatable process of evaluation that, if applied again and again by dozens of different people, would largely yield the same results; something akin to scientific testing, a way to filter out the noise and get to what matters most. "The process," as everyone from Nick Saban to Michael Lombardi have called it.

And yet, it's hard to say exactly what the committee's process really is. Even when it's explained -- Miami isn't in the same bucket as Notre Dame, so they can't be compared directly, for example -- the logic often crumbles under the slightest bit of scrutiny.

Instead, the committee has mostly relied on its own luck, and each year, by the time the final rankings are revealed, the 13 games played on the field provide enough clarity that most reasonable people will proclaim the committee got things right, save for the occasional reminder to Florida State that, yes, the football gods are not Seminoles fans.

This year though, it's increasingly likely the committee's luck could run out.

We have one full weekend of games left. There are reasonably 16 teams who'll make a case as to why they should earn one of the seven coveted at-large spots. Without a little luck in Week 14, the committee's going to have some incredibly hard choices to make.

And that means we've got plenty of outrage left to send the committee's way.

Kalani Sitake and the Cougars come in at No. 11 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This past week seemed to be the apex of the biggest rankings debate: Notre Dame or Miami?

The argument here is easy to understand. The committee has consistently had the Irish well ahead of the Hurricanes, despite both teams having the same record and Miami holding a head-to-head win.

But you know what's even easier to understand? BYU has a better record than both.

In fact, let's look at some résumés.

Team A: Best win vs. SP+ No. 19, next best vs. No. 21. Loss to SP+ No. 2. Two wins vs. teams 7-4 or better. No. 5 strength of record.

Team B: Best win vs. SP+ No. 9, next best vs. No. 25. Loss to SP+ No. 3. Six wins vs. teams 7-4 or better. No. 6 strength of record.

Both look like pretty obvious playoff teams, right?

Well Team A just moved up a spot in the rankings, seems assured not just of making the playoff, but of hosting a home game, and no one seems to be arguing about its spot in the rankings. That's Oregon at No. 6.

Team B would currently be our first team out, a team with a résumé that shows equally impressive wins, an equally understandable loss and a far more impressive breadth of quality opponents. And yet, no one seems to be arguing much about BYU's spot in the rankings either.

Why is it that the Cougars -- the forgotten one-loss team with a higher ranked win than Oregon or Notre Dame and a better loss than Alabama or Oklahoma -- sit at No. 11 and no one seems to care?

We get the frustration over Miami's placement. There's plenty of anger to go around. But don't let BYU get lost in the shuffle. The Cougars' résumé holds up against all the two-loss teams and is on par with Oregon and Ole Miss. Somehow, the committee -- and nearly everyone else outside of Provo -- seems to be ignoring it.

The Fighting Irish come in at No. 9 in this week's CFP rankings. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

Wait, are we really defending Notre Dame here? Hey, somebody's got to do it.

Let's take a closer look at the Irish, who've become the punching bag for every fan frustrated with the committee's rankings.

Right now, Notre Dame is effectively the golfer who wrapped up his round early and is waiting in the clubhouse, hoping no one else makes too many birdies. The Irish are safely in the field, and only a road trip to lowly Stanford is left on the docket.

But as the committee's rankings hold steady week after week, there has been more and more time to debate the merits of Notre Dame's résumé, and when we reach the end of championship week, it's hard to ignore that one team aiming for a playoff bid doesn't actually play in a conference.

So, does Notre Dame really deserve the benefit of the doubt?

In short: Heck yeah.

The Irish have five wins against bowl-eligible opponents -- more than Georgia, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt or Texas Tech.

Both of Notre Dame's losses were one-possession affairs against top-12 opponents. The loss to Texas A&M came down to a fluke occurrence, as the Irish flubbed a point after try.

Notre Dame's game control -- about as good an estimation as we have for the eye test -- puts the Irish ahead of everyone but Ohio State, Indiana, Texas Tech and Oregon.

In four games since Nov. 1, Notre Dame has beaten its opposition by a combined score of 181-42, lambasting Syracuse so badly in Week 13 that Fran Brown might not shower for a month.

Look at any of the underlying metrics -- explosive play rates, defensive stop rates, Jeremiyah Love being awesome rates -- and Notre Dame is as good as anyone in the country.

So yes, we get the more logical debates about Miami's Week 1 win or Alabama's superior schedule, but the bottom line is, outside of Ohio State, there's probably no team in the country playing better, more balanced football than the Irish. That probably shouldn't be the only consideration, but as we debate which teams ought to be docked a few points in the rankings, Notre Dame probably shouldn't be at the front of the line either.

Yes, Miami has a good argument against the committee's treatment of the Hurricanes. The committee, too, seems to acknowledge under-appreciating Miami early on, and is adjusting by slowly moving the Canes up one spot each week, hoping that'll be enough to appease the masses.

But here's a question: What if Miami's real beef should be with the ACC, not with the committee?

For each of the past two years, there has been widespread consensus that the ACC's best team is Miami. But, barring some truly high-level chaos in Week 14 -- something the ACC is apt to provide -- the Canes won't be playing for a conference championship again.

When leagues were smaller and had two divisions, the idea of pitting one division champ against the other made intuitive sense. But with expansion and the end of division play, what we've gotten is wildly diverse scheduling and the potential for confounding tiebreakers to ultimately decide which two teams get to play for a conference title.

In the Big Ten and SEC, where winning the league isn't a do-or-die proposition, that's fine. In the ACC, where only the champion might get a playoff bid and there's a real chance that six different teams will tie atop the conference with a 6-2 league record -- well, that's a big issue.

So, why not just tweak the rules of how a conference championship game is seeded? What if one spot goes to the team with the best conference record and the other spot goes to the next highest ranked team? Doing so would ensure both the most deserving team (best record) and best team (highest ranked) got a shot, and it would've ended any concerns about the ACC being passed by multiple Group of 5 leagues, because a mediocre team like Duke would've had no shot at winning the league.

The ACC has bent over backward to try to find unique solutions to potentially existential problems in recent years. This is a change that would be forward thinking, easy and beneficial to the league's playoff prospects.

It just won't come in time to save Miami in 2025.

Jon Sumrall and the Green Wave are No. 24 in this week's CFP rankings. Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Remember last week when Tulane was also No. 24, just ahead of Arizona State, and behind Illinois, Houston and Missouri, who all lost? It might seem reasonable, given that precondition, that Tulane would then move up, say, three spots or so, while remaining a tick ahead of Arizona State.

But no, a week later, the Green Wave still check in at No. 24, a spot the committee seems to have set aside as "Where we put a Group of 5 team," like the junk drawer in your kitchen that holds packing tape and birthday candles and those weird scented oils your mother-in-law ordered for you off TV -- a placeholder for all the stuff you don't know what else to do with.

In the big picture, it probably doesn't matter. As long as Tulane stays ahead of its compatriots in the Group of 5 -- winning the American, out-ranking James Madison -- the Green Wave will make the playoff. And perhaps that's all that matters.

But of the teams that jumped Tulane in the rankings this week are Arizona State -- still with a chance to win the Big 12 -- and Pitt and SMU, who have decent odds of making the ACC title game. Georgia Tech, despite a miserable loss to Pitt, also held firm ahead of the Green Wave.

A year ago, the ACC's championship game implosion earned Clemson a bid into the playoff, but also shifted the ACC behind Boise State, the best Group of 5 champion, allowing the Broncos to land a bye. The stakes have changed for 2025-26 -- the top four conference champs are no longer guaranteed an off week -- but that doesn't mean Tulane should be fine settling for the 12-seed either.

Tulane's strength of record is ahead of Georgia Tech, Virginia and Pitt. If one of those teams claims the ACC's playoff berth, what's the rationale for putting them ahead of the Green Wave? And the difference between the No. 11 seed and the No. 12 seed might be about traveling to the SEC or the Big 12 for a playoff game.

The Group of 5 has largely been set to the side by this committee all year, so none of this comes as a surprise. But Tulane -- or JMU or Navy or North Texas or San Diego State -- all deserve to be judged on the merits of their résumés, not by which conference they're affiliated with.

The bottom of the top 25 seems to be prime real estate for the ACC, but the one ACC team who might most deserve one of those coveted spots between 20 and 25 is nowhere to be found.

Wake Forest has the same record as SMU, and it beat the Mustangs head-to-head.

Wake Forest has a better overall résumé than Georgia Tech, and it only lost to the Yellow Jackets (in overtime) as a result of an officiating call the ACC later apologized for.

Wake Forest is a game behind Virginia in the standings, and the Deacons have a head-to-head win over the No. 18 Cavaliers, too.

Look, Wake Forest doesn't ask for much. The Deacons are like the friend who's always willing to pick you up from the airport, only better because they'll probably bring along a box of Krispy Kreme. So if some ACC team that no one respects is going to be ranked 23rd regardless, why not Wake? Because the next time a committee member's connection gets delayed out of CLT, it won't be Pitt offering to pick them up and give them an air mattress to crash on. That's strictly a Wake Forest thing.

Also angry this week: James Madison Dukes (10-1, unranked), North Texas Mean Green (10-1, unranked and now losing their coach), Navy Midshipmen (8-2, unranked), Utah Utes (9-2, No. 13 after being this week's team that somehow isn't as good as Miami anymore), Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2, No. 10 and far too close to the edge of the playoff for comfort)