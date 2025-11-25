Open Extended Reactions

Eric Morris, who has led North Texas to a 10-1 record this season, has been hired as the next coach at Oklahoma State, it was announced Tuesday.

Morris will remain with the Mean Green for the rest of the regular season as well as any potential appearances in the American Conference title game and College Football Playoff, sources told ESPN.

The Mean Green, who host Temple in the regular-season finale on Friday, are in a three-way tie with Navy and Tulane atop the American Conference standings.

North Texas has been preparing for Morris' potential departure, and a search is underway for potential replacements. The school's location north of Dallas has helped it emerge as an attractive Group of Five job in recent years.

Morris will take over an Oklahoma State program in a rut. The Cowboys (1-10) haven't won a Big 12 game over the last two seasons, going 0-17 in conference play during that time, heading into Saturday's season finale against Iowa State.

"Today begins the next era of Oklahoma State football," Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. "... Coach Morris has proven his ability to build and lead winning football programs. He has consistently identified, recruited, and developed some of the best players in college football."

Eric Morris, whose UNT offense is averaging 503.3 yards per game this season, has coached, developed or recruited Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, John Mateer, Cam Ward, Chandler Morris and Drew Mestemaker at various stops during his career. Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire

Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, 60, has been serving as Oklahoma State's interim head coach since Mike Gundy was fired after 21 seasons on Sept. 23.

Gundy, the program's winningest coach, compiled a remarkable 170-90 record over 21 seasons with the Cowboys. The team's first home loss to Tulsa since 1951, which followed a 69-3 destruction at the hands of Oregon, spelled the end for Gundy, who led his alma mater to nine AP top-20 finishes between 2008 and 2021.

Under Morris, North Texas has the country's No. 1 ranked offense at 503.3 yards per game this year. The Mean Green have scored at least 50 points in six games this season.

Morris has emerged as a hot coach on the landscape because of his extensive history both identifying and developing star quarterbacks. Morris' most recent find, Drew Mestemaker, is a first-year starter who leads in the nation with 3,469 passing yards. He's thrown 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The discovery of Mestemaker, who didn't play varsity high school quarterback, has only added to Morris' lore as a quarterback whisperer.

As a coordinator at Washington State, Morris signed John Mateer. And when he was head coach at Incarnate Word, he signed Cam Ward (and later took Ward to Washington State, when he moved there as the offensive coordinator).

Morris also helped sign Baker Mayfield as a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech and was the offensive coordinator at Tech during Patrick Mahomes' three years with the Red Raiders.

"For many reasons, including the kind of person he is and the lasting relationships he builds with his players, Coach Morris is the perfect fit as the next leader of Cowboy football," Weiberg said.

Morris is 21-15 in three years at North Texas. As the head coach at Incarnate Word, he went 24-18 with two FCS playoff appearances.

ESPN's Eli Lederman contributed to this report.