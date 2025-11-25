Open Extended Reactions

North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek has agreed in principle to a new seven-year contract, which will bring him through the 2033 season, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

The new deal includes a significant raise, additional staff money and more program resources, a move that sources said was pushed for by Bison athletic director Matt Larsen. It comes as Polasek had been pursued by multiple Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

North Dakota State is 12-0 this year, won its record 10th Football Championship Subdivision title in 2024 in Polasek's first year and is the No. 1 overall seed in the current FCS Playoffs.

Polasek was an assistant for the Bison's first two titles in Frisco, Texas at the end of the 2011 and 2012 seasons.