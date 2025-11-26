        <
          College Football Playoff 2025: Byes, bracket and new top 25

          Week 14 Projected CFP Bracket
          • ESPN
          Nov 26, 2025, 01:00 AM

          The College Football Playoff committee released its fourth set of rankings Tuesday and Ohio State remains at the top.

          The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final set of rankings will be released on Dec. 7, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

          Below you'll find the full rankings as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

          12-team bracket

          First-round byes

          Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

          No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

          No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers

          No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies

          No. 4 seed Georgia Bulldogs

          First-round matchups (on campus)

          No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
          Winner plays:           No. 1 Ohio State

          No. 12 Tulane Green Wave at No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders
          Winner plays:           No. 4 Georgia

          No. 11 Miami Hurricanes at No. 6 Oregon Ducks
          Winner plays:           No. 3 Texas A&M

          No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels
          Winner plays:           No. 2 Indiana

          Top 25

          1. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)
          2. Indiana Hoosiers (11-0)
          3. Texas A&M Aggies (11-0)
          4. Georgia Bulldogs (10-1)
          5. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1)
          6. Oregon Ducks (10-1)
          7. Ole Miss Rebels (10-1)
          8. Oklahoma Sooners (9-2)
          9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2)
          10. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)
          11. BYU Cougars (10-1)
          12. Miami Hurricanes (9-2)
          13. Utah Utes (9-2)
          14. Vanderbilt Commodores (9-2)
          15. Michigan Wolverines (9-2)
          16. Texas Longhorns (8-3)
          17. USC Trojans (8-3)
          18. Virginia Cavaliers (9-2)
          19. Tennessee Volunteers (8-3)
          20. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-3)
          21. SMU Mustangs (8-3)
          22. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3)
          23. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-2)
          24. Tulane Green Wave (9-2)
          25. Arizona Wildcats (8-3)