The College Football Playoff committee released its fourth set of rankings Tuesday and Ohio State remains at the top.

The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final set of rankings will be released on Dec. 7, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

Below you'll find the full rankings as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

12-team bracket

First-round byes

Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 seed Georgia Bulldogs

First-round matchups (on campus)

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Winner plays: No. 1 Ohio State

No. 12 Tulane Green Wave at No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Winner plays: No. 4 Georgia

No. 11 Miami Hurricanes at No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Winner plays: No. 3 Texas A&M

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels

Winner plays: No. 2 Indiana

Top 25

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

2. Indiana Hoosiers (11-0)

3. Texas A&M Aggies (11-0)

4. Georgia Bulldogs (10-1)

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1)

6. Oregon Ducks (10-1)

7. Ole Miss Rebels (10-1)

8. Oklahoma Sooners (9-2)

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2)

10. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

11. BYU Cougars (10-1)

12. Miami Hurricanes (9-2)

13. Utah Utes (9-2)

14. Vanderbilt Commodores (9-2)

15. Michigan Wolverines (9-2)

16. Texas Longhorns (8-3)

17. USC Trojans (8-3)

18. Virginia Cavaliers (9-2)

19. Tennessee Volunteers (8-3)

20. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-3)

21. SMU Mustangs (8-3)

22. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3)

23. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-2)

24. Tulane Green Wave (9-2)

25. Arizona Wildcats (8-3)