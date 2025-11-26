Open Extended Reactions

USC coach Lincoln Riley reaffirmed his commitment to the program Tuesday, saying he plans to remain at the helm of the Trojans next season.

"Oh yeah, 100%," Riley said after USC's practice. "Like I said before, I'm right where I'm supposed to be."

"I think [about] nothing other than what we're building, literally," he added, shooting a glance toward the $200 million football facility USC is set to open next summer. "I love being here."

As college football prepares for a busy coaching carousel that features vacancies at LSU, Penn State and Florida, among others, Riley's name has not been at the forefront of discussions, but it has come up. So far, however, Riley has shot down any speculation about a potential departure.

Two weeks ago, after USC beat Northwestern, Riley was asked about the idea of him being a candidate for open jobs.

"You guys know what I sacrificed to be here," Riley said. "I'm where I need to be."

In 2021, Riley shocked college football by leaving the head coaching job at Oklahoma for USC. Since his arrival in Los Angeles, Riley has gone 34-17.

After an 11-3 record in his first season in 2022, USC went 8-5 and then 7-6. This season, Riley's team was 8-2 before a 42-27 loss Saturday to Oregon, No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, effectively eliminated the No. 17 Trojans from playoff contention.

On Tuesday, Riley described the USC season as "a very good year -- right on the verge of being a great year, but a very good year."

USC plays UCLA in its regular-season finale Saturday.