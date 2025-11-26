Open Extended Reactions

Colorado State is expected to make UConn coach Jim Mora the school's next head coach, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. The deal is expected to come together in the near future, sources said.

Mora is coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons at UConn, a school that hadn't had a nine-win football season since 2007. Mora has led UConn to three bowl seasons in his four years there, and the school had been to only one bowl game in the previous 11 years.

He will come to Colorado State as the school is joining the Pac-12, and new athletic director John Weber has been bullish about Colorado State being at the top end of the Group of 5 schools in terms of finances.

Mora will be Colorado State's fourth coach since 2019, as it has churned through Mike Bobo, Steve Addazio and Jay Norvell. It fired Norvell last month midway through his fourth season. The school has played in only one bowl game since 2017.

Mora brings extensive coaching experience to Fort Collins, including six seasons as the head coach at UCLA. He won eight or more games in four of those six years, and has a 73-53 overall record across his 10 seasons as a college head coach.

He also had two stints as an NFL head coach, in Seattle and Atlanta. Mora had nearly two decades of experience on NFL staffs as an assistant coach and coordinator before becoming a head coach in Atlanta in 2004.

UConn's 2025 season (9-3) included a 2-1 mark against ACC schools, with wins over Duke and Boston College. UConn also had the distinction of not having any losses in regulation, as all three of its defeats came in overtime. Quarterback Joe Fagnano finished the regular season with 28 touchdowns and one interception.

In 2017, Colorado State opened a new stadium, which cost more than $200 million. The school has ambitions to be relevant at the highest levels of college athletics, as Weber has said Colorado State's goals are to compete for the College Football Playoff.