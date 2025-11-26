Most college football conference championship titles by team

Open Extended Reactions

College football teams enter the season with the goal of competing for championships. For most teams, that trajectory starts with a conference championship.

The FBS is currently made up of 10 conferences -- the Power 4 (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC) and the Group of 5 (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt). The Pac-12 also exists, though it's been reduced to Washington State and Oregon State, who are operating under a two-year grace period. Due to realignment, the number of conferences has fluctuated through the years. Many of the 136 FBS schools have been a member of multiple conferences over the course of their program's history.

UConn and Notre Dame competed as independents during the 2025 season. The Irish have been a member of a football conference only once, joining the ACC in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a look at the FBS programs that have won the most conference championships (including shared conference titles) below:

Oklahoma, 50

Nebraska, 46

Michigan, 45

Ohio State, 39

USC, 37

Tulsa, 35

Alabama, 34

Texas, 31

Fresno State, 29

Utah, 28

Clemson, 27

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for scores, standings, stats, schedules, rankings and more.