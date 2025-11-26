2025 college football conference championship scenarios

Open Extended Reactions

It's almost time for the 2025 College Football Playoff. Schools are vying for a spot in their respective conference championship games. Heading into Week 14, title game berths are still up for grabs. In case of a tie after this week, each conference has its own set of tiebreakers.

Check out the scenarios for 2025 college football conference championship games below:

SEC

Alabama clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win

Texas A&M clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win or

Alabama loss and Ole Miss loss

Georgia clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Alabama loss or Texas A&M loss

Ole Miss clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win, Texas A&M loss and Alabama loss

Big Ten

Indiana clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:

Win or

Ohio State loss

Ohio State clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:

Win or

Indiana loss and Oregon loss

Oregon clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:

Win and Ohio State loss

Michigan clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:

Win and Indiana loss or Oregon loss

​Big 12

Texas Tech clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win or

ASU loss

BYU clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win or

ASU loss or

TTU loss and ASU win

Arizona State clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win and BYU loss or

Win, TTU loss and Utah loss

Utah clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win, TTU loss, BYU win and ASU win

ACC

Virginia clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win or

SMU loss, Pitt loss and UNC win

SMU clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win or

Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA win and UNC win or

Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA win, NCSU win, BC win and finish higher than Georgia Tech and Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking or

Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA loss, UNC win, BC win and finish higher than Georgia Tech and Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking

Pittsburgh clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win and UVA loss or

Win and SMU loss

Duke clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win, Pitt loss and SMU loss or

Win, Pitt loss, UVA loss and UNC win or

Win, Pitt loss, UVA loss, NCSU win and finish higher than Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking

Miami clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win and UVA loss and Duke loss and SMU win or

Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NCSU win or

Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and SYR win or

Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and BC win and finish higher than GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or

Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NCSU win and SYR win or

Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NCSU win and BC win and finish higher than GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or

Win and SMU loss and Duke win and UVA loss and NCSU win or

Win and SMU win and Duke win and UVA loss and NCSU win and finish higher than Duke in SportSource Analytics ranking

Georgia Tech clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Pitt win and UVA loss and SMU loss or

Miami win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NCSU win or

Miami Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and BC win and finish higher than Miami and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or

Miami Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NCSU win and BC win and finish higher than Miami and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking

MAC

Western Michigan clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win (Tuesday) or

Ohio win (Friday) or

Miami (OH) loss (Saturday)

Toledo clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win (Saturday) and Western Michigan win (Tuesday) or

Win (Saturday) and Miami-OH loss (Saturday)

Miami (OH) clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win (Saturday) and Western Michigan loss (Tuesday) or

Win (Saturday) and Central Michigan win (Saturday)

Ohio clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win (Friday) and Northern Illinois win (Friday) and Miami (OH) loss (Saturday) and Central Michigan win (Saturday) and Beat Central Michigan in Team Rating Score Metric Central

Central Michigan clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win (Saturday) and Ohio loss (Friday) and Miami-OH loss (Saturday) or

Win (Saturday) and Western Michigan loss (Tuesday) and Ohio loss (Friday) and Miami *(OH) win (Saturday) or

Win (Saturday) and Kent State win (Friday) and Miami (OH) loss (Saturday) or

Win (Saturday) and Kent State loss (Friday) and Miami (OH) loss (Saturday) and Beat Ohio in team rating score metric

American

Tulane clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win

With a loss by either North Texas or Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

Losses by both North Texas and Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

North Texas clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win

With a loss by either Tulane or Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

Losses by both Tulane and Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

Navy clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win and loss by either Tulane or North Texas

With a loss by either Tulane or North Texas if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

Losses by both Tulane and North Texas if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

South Florida clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win and loss by two of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

Win and losses by all of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

East Carolina clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win and loss by two of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

Win and losses by all of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

Mountain West

San Diego State clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win or

Losses by Boise State and UNLV or

Finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams

Boise State clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win and San Diego State win or

Win and finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams or

UNLV loss and New Mexico loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

UNLV clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win and Boise State loss and New Mexico loss or

Win and San Diego State loss and finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams or

Boise State loss and New Mexico loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

New Mexico clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win and Boise State loss or

Win and finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams or

Boise State loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

Fresno State clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win and Boise State loss and New Mexico loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

Hawai'i clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win and Boise State loss and New Mexico loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

Utah State clinches a spot in the championship game:

Win and New Mexico loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

Conference USA

Jacksonville State clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win or

Kennesaw State loss

Western Kentucky clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win or

Kennesaw State loss and finish ahead of Kennesaw State in computer metrics

Kennesaw State clinches a spot in the championship game with:

Win or

Western Kentucky loss and finish ahead of Western Kentucky in computer metrics

