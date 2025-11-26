        <
          2025 college football conference championship scenarios

          No. 1 ranked Ohio State are 8-0 in the Big Ten heading into Week 14 of the 2025-26 college football season. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire
          Nov 26, 2025, 09:16 PM

          It's almost time for the 2025 College Football Playoff. Schools are vying for a spot in their respective conference championship games. Heading into Week 14, title game berths are still up for grabs. In case of a tie after this week, each conference has its own set of tiebreakers.

          Check out the scenarios for 2025 college football conference championship games below:

          SEC

          Alabama clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win

          Texas A&M clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win or

          • Alabama loss and Ole Miss loss

          Georgia clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Alabama loss or Texas A&M loss

          Ole Miss clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win, Texas A&M loss and Alabama loss

          Big Ten

          Indiana clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:

          • Win or

          • Ohio State loss

          Ohio State clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:

          • Win or

          • Indiana loss and Oregon loss

          Oregon clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:

          • Win and Ohio State loss

          Michigan clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:

          • Win and Indiana loss or Oregon loss

          ​Big 12

          Texas Tech clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win or

          • ASU loss

          BYU clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win or

          • ASU loss or

          • TTU loss and ASU win

          Arizona State clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win and BYU loss or

          • Win, TTU loss and Utah loss

          Utah clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win, TTU loss, BYU win and ASU win

          ACC

          Virginia clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win or

          • SMU loss, Pitt loss and UNC win

          SMU clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win or

          • Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA win and UNC win or

          • Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA win, NCSU win, BC win and finish higher than Georgia Tech and Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking or

          • Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA loss, UNC win, BC win and finish higher than Georgia Tech and Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking

          Pittsburgh clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win and UVA loss or

          • Win and SMU loss

          Duke clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win, Pitt loss and SMU loss or

          • Win, Pitt loss, UVA loss and UNC win or

          • Win, Pitt loss, UVA loss, NCSU win and finish higher than Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking

          Miami clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win and UVA loss and Duke loss and SMU win or

          • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NCSU win or

          • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and SYR win or

          • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and BC win and finish higher than GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or

          • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NCSU win and SYR win or

          • Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NCSU win and BC win and finish higher than GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or

          • Win and SMU loss and Duke win and UVA loss and NCSU win or

          • Win and SMU win and Duke win and UVA loss and NCSU win and finish higher than Duke in SportSource Analytics ranking

          Georgia Tech clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Pitt win and UVA loss and SMU loss or

          • Miami win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NCSU win or

          • Miami Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and BC win and finish higher than Miami and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or

          • Miami Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NCSU win and BC win and finish higher than Miami and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking

          MAC

          Western Michigan clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win (Tuesday) or

          • Ohio win (Friday) or

          • Miami (OH) loss (Saturday)

          Toledo clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win (Saturday) and Western Michigan win (Tuesday) or

          • Win (Saturday) and Miami-OH loss (Saturday)

          Miami (OH) clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win (Saturday) and Western Michigan loss (Tuesday) or

          • Win (Saturday) and Central Michigan win (Saturday)

          Ohio clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win (Friday) and Northern Illinois win (Friday) and Miami (OH) loss (Saturday) and Central Michigan win (Saturday) and Beat Central Michigan in Team Rating Score Metric Central

          Central Michigan clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win (Saturday) and Ohio loss (Friday) and Miami-OH loss (Saturday) or

          • Win (Saturday) and Western Michigan loss (Tuesday) and Ohio loss (Friday) and Miami *(OH) win (Saturday) or

          • Win (Saturday) and Kent State win (Friday) and Miami (OH) loss (Saturday) or

          • Win (Saturday) and Kent State loss (Friday) and Miami (OH) loss (Saturday) and Beat Ohio in team rating score metric

          American

          Tulane clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win

          • With a loss by either North Texas or Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

          • Losses by both North Texas and Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

          North Texas clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win

          • With a loss by either Tulane or Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

          • Losses by both Tulane and Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

          Navy clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win and loss by either Tulane or North Texas

          • With a loss by either Tulane or North Texas if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

          • Losses by both Tulane and North Texas if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

          South Florida clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win and loss by two of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

          • Win and losses by all of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

          East Carolina clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win and loss by two of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or

          • Win and losses by all of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams

          Mountain West

          San Diego State clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win or

          • Losses by Boise State and UNLV or

          • Finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams

          Boise State clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win and San Diego State win or

          • Win and finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams or

          • UNLV loss and New Mexico loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

          UNLV clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win and Boise State loss and New Mexico loss or

          • Win and San Diego State loss and finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams or

          • Boise State loss and New Mexico loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

          New Mexico clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win and Boise State loss or

          • Win and finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams or

          • Boise State loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

          Fresno State clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win and Boise State loss and New Mexico loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

          Hawai'i clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win and Boise State loss and New Mexico loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

          Utah State clinches a spot in the championship game:

          • Win and New Mexico loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams

          Conference USA

          Jacksonville State clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win or

          • Kennesaw State loss

          Western Kentucky clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win or

          • Kennesaw State loss and finish ahead of Kennesaw State in computer metrics

          Kennesaw State clinches a spot in the championship game with:

          • Win or

          • Western Kentucky loss and finish ahead of Western Kentucky in computer metrics

