2025 college football conference championship scenarios

It's almost time for the 2025 College Football Playoff. Schools are vying for a spot in their respective conference championship games. Heading into Week 14, title game berths are still up for grabs. In case of a tie after this week, each conference has its own set of tiebreakers.
Check out the scenarios for 2025 college football conference championship games below:
SEC
Alabama clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win
Texas A&M clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win or
Alabama loss and Ole Miss loss
Georgia clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Alabama loss or Texas A&M loss
Ole Miss clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win, Texas A&M loss and Alabama loss
Big Ten
Indiana clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:
Win or
Ohio State loss
Ohio State clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:
Win or
Indiana loss and Oregon loss
Oregon clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:
Win and Ohio State loss
Michigan clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with:
Win and Indiana loss or Oregon loss
Big 12
Texas Tech clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win or
ASU loss
BYU clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win or
ASU loss or
TTU loss and ASU win
Arizona State clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win and BYU loss or
Win, TTU loss and Utah loss
Utah clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win, TTU loss, BYU win and ASU win
ACC
Virginia clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win or
SMU loss, Pitt loss and UNC win
SMU clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win or
Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA win and UNC win or
Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA win, NCSU win, BC win and finish higher than Georgia Tech and Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking or
Pitt loss, Duke loss, UVA loss, UNC win, BC win and finish higher than Georgia Tech and Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking
Pittsburgh clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win and UVA loss or
Win and SMU loss
Duke clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win, Pitt loss and SMU loss or
Win, Pitt loss, UVA loss and UNC win or
Win, Pitt loss, UVA loss, NCSU win and finish higher than Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking
Miami clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win and UVA loss and Duke loss and SMU win or
Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NCSU win or
Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and SYR win or
Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and BC win and finish higher than GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or
Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NCSU win and SYR win or
Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NCSU win and BC win and finish higher than GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or
Win and SMU loss and Duke win and UVA loss and NCSU win or
Win and SMU win and Duke win and UVA loss and NCSU win and finish higher than Duke in SportSource Analytics ranking
Georgia Tech clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Pitt win and UVA loss and SMU loss or
Miami win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and NCSU win or
Miami Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA loss and UNC win and BC win and finish higher than Miami and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking or
Miami Win and SMU loss and Duke loss and UVA win and NCSU win and BC win and finish higher than Miami and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking
MAC
Western Michigan clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win (Tuesday) or
Ohio win (Friday) or
Miami (OH) loss (Saturday)
Toledo clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win (Saturday) and Western Michigan win (Tuesday) or
Win (Saturday) and Miami-OH loss (Saturday)
Miami (OH) clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win (Saturday) and Western Michigan loss (Tuesday) or
Win (Saturday) and Central Michigan win (Saturday)
Ohio clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win (Friday) and Northern Illinois win (Friday) and Miami (OH) loss (Saturday) and Central Michigan win (Saturday) and Beat Central Michigan in Team Rating Score Metric Central
Central Michigan clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win (Saturday) and Ohio loss (Friday) and Miami-OH loss (Saturday) or
Win (Saturday) and Western Michigan loss (Tuesday) and Ohio loss (Friday) and Miami *(OH) win (Saturday) or
Win (Saturday) and Kent State win (Friday) and Miami (OH) loss (Saturday) or
Win (Saturday) and Kent State loss (Friday) and Miami (OH) loss (Saturday) and Beat Ohio in team rating score metric
American
Tulane clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win
With a loss by either North Texas or Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or
Losses by both North Texas and Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams
North Texas clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win
With a loss by either Tulane or Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or
Losses by both Tulane and Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams
Navy clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win and loss by either Tulane or North Texas
With a loss by either Tulane or North Texas if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or
Losses by both Tulane and North Texas if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams
South Florida clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win and loss by two of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or
Win and losses by all of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams
East Carolina clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win and loss by two of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams or
Win and losses by all of Tulane/North Texas/Navy if it has the second-highest composite computer average of the 6-2 teams
Mountain West
San Diego State clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win or
Losses by Boise State and UNLV or
Finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams
Boise State clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win and San Diego State win or
Win and finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams or
UNLV loss and New Mexico loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams
UNLV clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win and Boise State loss and New Mexico loss or
Win and San Diego State loss and finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams or
Boise State loss and New Mexico loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams
New Mexico clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win and Boise State loss or
Win and finish in top two in computer metrics among 6-2 teams or
Boise State loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams
Fresno State clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win and Boise State loss and New Mexico loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams
Hawai'i clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win and Boise State loss and New Mexico loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams
Utah State clinches a spot in the championship game:
Win and New Mexico loss and UNLV loss and finish with the top computer metrics among 5-3 teams
Conference USA
Jacksonville State clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win or
Kennesaw State loss
Western Kentucky clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win or
Kennesaw State loss and finish ahead of Kennesaw State in computer metrics
Kennesaw State clinches a spot in the championship game with:
Win or
Western Kentucky loss and finish ahead of Western Kentucky in computer metrics
