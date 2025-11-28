Kiffin shares an alumni's story from the Egg Bowl to describe how much it means to the No. 6 Rebels and previews the Bulldogs' roster as they look to cement a CFP spot. (2:32)

The weekend after Thanksgiving dinner, disputes will commence and college football rivalries will be in full force.

Week 13 marks college football's rivalry week -- Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State, Auburn vs. Alabama, Michigan vs. Ohio State and more. The common denominator between these teams? The squads -- and their fan bases -- dislike each other to the bone.

Every rivalry carries a deep history between the teams and their fan bases, often giving the matchup a nickname rooted in tradition.

Rivalry weekend begins on Friday with No. 7 Ole Miss at Mississippi State (12 p.m. ET, ABC), known as the "Egg Bowl."

This iconic name inspired us to explore the origins of other rivalry nicknames this weekend. Here are some other rivalry game nicknames and the history behind the monikers.

Egg Bowl

Teams: Ole Miss, Mississippi State

The Egg Bowl rivalry dates back to 1901, but its intensity grew in 1926 when a postgame brawl broke out on the field between fans. Wes Hale/Getty Images

In 1926, Ole Miss edged out Mississippi A&M for a 7-6 victory in Starkville, which led to what then seemed to be a typical celebration from a fan base after pulling off a tough, hard-fought rivalry win. Ole Miss rushed the field to celebrate the win by taking down the goalposts.

Then things went south.

Mississippi A&M fans were too late to protect their goalposts from coming down. In retaliation, they fought the opposing fans, using old-fashioned wooden folding chairs in the melee.

To prevent the brawl from happening between the two schools year after year, a solution was presented: Let the teams play for a trophy called the "Golden Egg."

In 1927, the rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi A&M adopted the official name: the Battle for the Golden Egg.

In 1978, though, Ole Miss held a 4-6 record with Mississippi State going 6-4, each not eligible for bowl contention. With the two facing each other in their final game of the regular season, the Clarion Ledger deemed the game "The Egg Bowl," with Ole Miss winning the first edition 27-7.

Clean, Old-fashioned Hate

Teams: Georgia, Georgia Tech

A college football rivalry nickname doesn't get any better or original than Clean, Old-fashioned Hate. Dating back to 1893, Georgia Tech took the first-ever match against Georgia with a 26-7 win. But, according to Online Athens, hatred from both sides was there from the start. Amid accusations of poor sportsmanship, the insults intensified -- especially after Georgia Tech's train collided with a freight train, giving rise to the "Ramblin' Wrecks" nickname.

The hate runs so deep that Georgia Tech even namedrops Georgia in its fight song, saying: "To Hell with Georgia."

The rivalry nickname didn't emerge until 1977, when author Bill Cromartie published Clean, Old-fashioned Hate, which details the long-storied rivalry between the two Georgia institutions.

Iron Bowl

Teams: Alabama, Auburn

The Iron Bowl didn't become a thing until then-Auburn head coach Ralph Jordan told reporters that was the Tigers' annual bowl game in 1964. Marvin E. Newman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

While many rivalry nicknames come from a moment in two opponents' history or from an author, some pay homage to a landmark. Alabama and Auburn's annual game originally took place at a neutral site in Birmingham, Alabama, dating back to 1893.

Birmingham was then one of the country's leading industrial cities, with coal and iron being its most manufactured products.

In 1964, Auburn wasn't in bowl game contention with a 6-4 record. When then-Auburn coach Ralph Jordan was asked why Auburn wasn't playing in a bowl game, he responded: "We've got our bowl game. We have it every year. It's the Iron Bowl in Birmingham."

The Game

Teams: Ohio State, Michigan

Sometimes, a few words mean much more than they seem. And for "The Game," it doesn't get simpler than that.

Off the field, Ohio State crosses out the letter "M" in everything possible to exercise its hate for Michigan, but its intensity goes deeper on the field.

The 2024 edition of Ohio State-Michigan brought high tension and short tempers after the Wolverines tried to plant their flag in the center of Buckeye Stadium, causing a huge postgame brawl after Michigan's 13-10 upset of No. 6 Ohio State.

While there isn't a specific origin time of when the showdown was called "The Game," Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry dates back to 1897, when the Wolverines crushed the Buckeyes 34-0. However, the stakes of The Game are so high that when they face each other -- traditionally at the conclusion of the regular season -- the winner is normally anticipated to have a shot at the national title.