Rivalry week is the perfect opportunity to gain bragging rights over a local foe. It's also a great opportunity to showcase some uniform swag.

Ever fashion-savvy, Oregon is stepping to the plate for Week 14 with an offering that checks the latter box. Heading north to Seattle to face Washington, a win for the Ducks would all but certainly lock up a home playoff game in Autzen Stadium. With the stakes high, Oregon's uniform rises to the occasion.

The Ducks' color palette is as versatile as any team's in college football, and Oregon's rivalry week combination shows off all the key shades. Green pants and numbers. White jerseys. Yellow helmets and number trimming. An image of the school's duck mascot adorns either sleeve, completing the colorful look.

Oregon isn't the only team bringing the heat with its threads for rivalry week, though. Here are the top uniforms from Week 14 in college football.

Virginia has beaten in-state rivals Virginia Tech just once in the past 20 years, but is favored to gain the upper hand in the rivalry this season -- the Cavaliers are 9-2 and are "win and in" to the ACC championship game, while the Hokies are 3-8 with just one win since the start of October.

Hoping to defend home territory against Virginia Tech, Virginia is going with a special look for the annual rivalry: throwback uniforms. The combination is simple, but classic -- navy blue jersey and helmet with orange accents, matched with white pants.

Kicking off a weekend of intense matchups with a midday Friday start time against Mississippi State, Ole Miss enters the final week of the regular season in a similar position as Oregon -- win its game, and it should be among the teams leading the pack for home playoff games.

The Rebels are going with a classic look paired with a memorable lid. Ole Miss will rock a white-on-white jersey-pants combination, though the helmet deviates from the all-white theme. The lids will take on more of a grey digital camo look, with a powder-blue center stripe and red accents running down the middle.

New Mexico doesn't have a traditional rival to play for bragging rights against this weekend -- it'll face San Diego State on Friday afternoon -- but the Lobos are bringing the heat with their uniforms all the same.

One of the best alternate uniforms in the sport will be out this week: New Mexico's turquoise jerseys. The Lobos will rock the unique shade on Friday, paired with white pants and helmets that include sleek script "Lobos" side decals.

sweet dreams are made of 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙦𝙪𝙤𝙞𝙨𝙚 🌃#GoLobos | 🐺⬆️ pic.twitter.com/wVNqtUiGMz — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 28, 2025

Also in the "rivalry weekend game against a team that's not a traditional rival" boat is SMU, which will make the trip out West to face off against fellow recent ACC arrivals California in a Friday night matchup.

The Mustangs' uniforms are fit for a big matchup, however -- SMU is going with its "city edition"-style combination, which features a script "Dallas" stitched on the jersey's front in place of a traditional school or mascot name as well as helmets featuring a mustang charging through a vintage-font "D."

Totally radical dude pic.twitter.com/wBNMsqN45A — SMU Football (@SMUFB) November 27, 2025

Miami (OH) is usually known to wear red and white, and while the RedHawks' threads for this week will largely fit that theme, they'll also add a noticeable splash of a different color: gold.

An all-red, helmet-jersey-pants combination with white numbers and lettering seems simple enough, but Miami's lids include an important detail: a pair of gold stripes running with a pair of white stripes around a red center stripe, as well as gold outlines on the white "Miami" lettering on the helmets' sides.