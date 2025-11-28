Open Extended Reactions

Oregon State has agreed to terms on a five-year deal to make Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard as the school's next head coach, per ESPN sources.

An announcement is expected in the near future, per sources.

Shephard is also Alabama's assistant head coach and wide receiver coach, and he comes with a strong pedigree of dynamic offensive staffs.

Shephard brings significant experience in both the Pacific Northwest and in the Pac-12, as he has worked at both Washington State (2016) and was on Kalen DeBoer's Washington staff (2022-23) that went to the national title game after the 2023 season.

Shephard replaces Trent Bray, who was fired with a 5-14 record in his second season this October. Oregon State is 2-9 this season, and the athletic department is dealing with the seismic financial shift that came with the traditional Pac-12 fracturing apart.

Alabama has one of the country's top wide receiving duos in Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams. That group for Shephard comes in the wake of Shephard coaching the best trio of wide receivers in college football in 2023 at Washington -- Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan.

At Purdue, Shephard coached star receivers Rondale Moore, a first-team All-American, and David Bell, who earned first-team All Big Ten honors. At Purdue, he worked as the pass-game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

At Washington State in 2016, Shephard coached future NFL receiver River Cracraft. Throughout the years, Shephard has developed a reputation as an elite connector, with an ability to identify and develop talent.

Shephard faces a tough challenge amid the financial uncertainty and roster churn that's come with Oregon State's new reality outside of a major conference.