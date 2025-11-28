Open Extended Reactions

In the midst of a historic season for Vanderbilt, the school agreed to a new contract with coach Clark Lea with the aim of keeping Vanderbilt competitive with the top of the SEC.

Per ESPN sources, Lea has a new six-year deal to remain the Commodores coach. This comes amid a hectic coaching cycle where Lea drew interest from multiple high-end suitors with open jobs.

Lea and Vanderbilt agreed to the deal this week, and it includes a significant salary increase for Lea. It also includes numerous assets to continue the program's upward trend, including additional resources for both staff and facilities.

Lea has led No. 14 Vanderbilt on a remarkable ascent the past two seasons. This year, he's led Vanderbilt to a 9-2 record and a 5-2 mark in the SEC, as Vanderbilt is part of the College Football Playoff conversation with a chance to get to 10-2 at No. 19 Tennessee this weekend.

Last season, Vanderbilt rattled off a series of firsts in program history, including a first-ever win over a No. 1 team when they toppled Alabama. It marked the first time since 1955 that Vanderbilt beat Alabama and Auburn in the same season.

Vanderbilt's turnaround came in sync with a staff overhaul after a 2023 season that saw the team go winless in the SEC. That included the hiring of New Mexico State offensive coordinator Tim Beck in the same role and New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill in a chief consulting role.

That led to the transfer of dynamic quarterback Diego Pavia, who has spearheaded the culture change on the field for the Commodores.

Following Lea's extension, sources told ESPN's Eli Lederman that Vanderbilt is expected to intensify its efforts to flip five-star Georgia quarterback commit Jared Curtis before the early signing period opens next week.

Curtis, ESPN's No. 1 pocket passer in the 2026 class, is from Nashville and could have the opportunity to compete to start from Day 1 with the Commodores next fall. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound passer has been the top-ranked member of Georgia's incoming recruiting class since May.

Lea is a longtime successful defensive coach, who took over in Vanderbilt in 2021 after the Commodores went winless in 2020. He came from Notre Dame, where he worked under Brian Kelly. Lea is a protegee of Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, who he worked under at both Wake Forest and Notre Dame when Elko coordinated at those stops.

The strong financial commitment to Lea, his staff and facility upgrades is in line with Vanderbilt's recent newfound commitment to high-end athletics under Candice Lee, as the school is pushing through more than $300 million in athletic facility upgrades on campus.

Lee is a Vanderbilt alum, and the school has worked hard to channel resources to stay competitive in the SEC.

Vanderbilt continues its season of rare air this weekend, as its only two losses are at Alabama and at Texas. The Commodores have wins over South Carolina, Missouri and LSU, which were all ranked at the time.

Lea is a Nashville native and Vanderbilt graduate.