Open Extended Reactions

There aren't many givens in a sport as chaotic as college football, but rivalry week coming with a wide array of trolls was probably as assured of a bet as you'd find this week.

Per tradition, the final week of the college football regular season paired a number of local and long-distance rivals alike, with trophies and bragging rights being bestowed to the winner. One additional -- if admittedly minor -- benefit of claiming a rivalry week victory? The ability to troll your opponent on social media afterward.

Take Iowa for instance.

The Hawkeyes earned a win over their rivals to the west, Nebraska, on Friday, and had a simple but timely jab at the ready. Playing into the Black Friday game-day theme, Iowa posted a photo of a receipt between a Hawkeyes football helmet and the Heroes Trophy, with the text "the trophy's not moving -- again" just above Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz's signature. The Hawkeyes have now won three straight, and 10 of the past 11, in the rivalry on the gridiron.

Iowa also added a post asserting the superiority of Iowa's corn to Nebraska's corn.

Iowa wasn't the only team with jokes this week, though. Here are all the top trolls from around the college football world in Week 14.

Air Force's offense was stellar in the Falcons' dominant rivalry win over Colorado State, posting 420 total yards and scoring at least one touchdown in every quarter to pull away from the Rams. Conference re-alignment played a central role in Air Force's troll of their rivals, which featured a pair of suitcases set to either side of a ram next to a Pac-12 road sign, captioned "Sent them packing." Colorado State will officially join the Pac-12 in 2026.

Sent them packing. pic.twitter.com/OqLBSLHuRn — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) November 28, 2025

This season marked Northern Illinois' final campaign in the MAC, a fact that Kent State was happy to recall as the Golden Flashes tallied a season-ending victory. With the Huskies heading to the Mountain West next season, Kent State's social media team also took a realignment-themed approach, noting that its final game in its soon-to-be former football conference came with a loss.

𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝘂𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗔𝗖 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻 𝗟#GoFlashes⚡️ | #HAB1TS pic.twitter.com/95RJHtqsLh — Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) November 28, 2025

For the second straight year Navy will finish its regular season with at least nine wins, dispatching Memphis in a Thanksgiving matchup. The Midshipmen held the Tigers scoreless in the second half after trailing 17-14 at halftime, with a pair of rushing touchdowns by Alex Tecza and Blake Horvath making the difference for Navy in the final 30 minutes.

The Midshipmen took to social media after the game to opt for a mascot-oriented troll, posting an image of Navy's goal symbol proudly standing atop a vanquished tiger.

The Falcons and Minutemen aren't exactly traditional rivals -- their Tuesday meeting was the first time the two schools faced off on the gridiron in a decade -- but Bowling Green made sure to offer its opponents a solid ribbing after its midweek triumph.

A detailed graphic did the trick for the Falcons' troll with a number of elements taking aim at Massachusetts' colonial nickname. A pocket watch featuring Bowling Green's unofficial Pudge the Cat mascot sits below an old wooden rifle, with the caption "time's up" completing the jab.