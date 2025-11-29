With a huge day from Chambliss through the air and 143 rushing yards plus a touchdown from Kewan Lacy, the No. 7 Rebels cruise past the Bulldogs, 38-19, in a tough road environment. (3:06)

Open Extended Reactions

After a long, hard-fought fall, college football's regular season finally came to a close with Week 14's Rivalry Week.s

As you might expect for a slate of games that features plenty of animosity and history, shenanigans abounded. From a reunion at Stanford to Egg Bowl trolls, there was more to celebrate this weekend than highlight-reel catches.

As always, we've put together a list of nontraditional superlatives to honor some of college football's most offbeat plays and protagonists in Week 14.

'Task failed successfully' play of the week: Nebraska

Nebraska successfully pulled off what might amount to the world's longest onside kick in the first quarter Friday against Iowa, a clever way to steal a possession in a rivalry game. There was just one problem: The Cornhuskers weren't actually trying to attempt an onside kick.

John Hohl sent a high-arcing kick down the field, but Hohl's boot came up short of the end zone -- by a lot. So short, in fact, that the Hawkeyes' return unit couldn't find its landing spot, at approximately the 22-yard line. The ball hit the ground and took a bounce forward ... right into a cluster of would-be blockers and tacklers, with Nebraska able to successfully cover up the unconventional opportunity.

Best reunion: Stanford

Technically speaking, this superlative doesn't have anything to do with any of the games being played in Week 14 specifically. But as Georgia Tech and Georgia were squaring off Friday, ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news that Stanford would be hiring Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard as the program's next head coach.

Sources: Stanford is hiring Tavita Pritchard as the school's next head coach. He's a former quarterback, assistant coach and coordinator at the school, including a run on staff from 2010 to 2022. pic.twitter.com/vpPu1LqHmQ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2025

The unique tie here? Pritchard and Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck go back -- the program's new leadership tandem were actually teammates and position group-mates during their collegiate careers. Prichard started 20 games for Stanford -- his first career start was the Cardinal's famous 2007 upset of USC as 41-point underdogs -- and Luck beat him out for the starting job ahead of the 2009 season.

Most locked in: Jason Eck

Eck led New Mexico to a home win over San Diego State on Friday, securing the Lobos a nine-win regular season for the first time since 1997. Even as fans stormed the field at University Stadium, however, the first-year head coach wasn't much for celebrating. There was ball to be watched.

New Mexico's game ended before Boise State-Utah State finished, with the result having implications for the Lobos' chances of making the Mountain West title game. After the final whistle, Eck was spotted in New Mexico's weight room alone, watching the final minutes of Boise State's win.

Best commitment to the bit: Texas Tech

Two weeks ago, Texas Tech made headlines when it bolstered the Heisman campaign of linebacker Jacob Rodriguez by giving the defender a unique chance to record an offensive statistic with a goal-line touchdown carry. It was a fun way to mix things up, but it figured to be a one-off stunt to put attention on Rodriguez's Heisman résumé.

The Red Raiders had other plans. This weekend, looking to put their first points on the board early against West Virginia, Texas Tech once again found itself in a goal-line scenario. Once again, the Red Raiders put the ball in the hands of their star linebacker, who powered into the end zone for the score.

Most persistent trolling: Mississippi State

You've heard of college football teams trolling their opponents after wins. But how about during a loss? Despite Ole Miss cruising late in the Egg Bowl, whoever was in charge of the stadium speakers at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium was undeterred.

Davis Wade's PA blasted "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash, a seeming reference to Rebels coach Lane Kiffin's uncertain future, with Kiffin undecided on taking the open LSU job or extending his contract in Oxford.

Ole Miss, of course, had plenty of its own trolls ready as well after the victory -- posting a number of "our state" references to social media as well as reposting an old photo by Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby, where Lebby proudly repped Ole Miss socks.