Rivalry week is a time when coaching legacies can be defined.

Whether a coach is looking to give his squad a morale-boosting ending to a disappointing season or prove they've mastered a disliked opponent, it's hard to deny that the stakes for the final week of the regular season can often be just a little bit higher.

As such, when coaches pick up that big Thanksgiving weekend win, the urge to fire off a memorable postgame quip might be a little higher. Discussing weekend plans proved to be a theme of the week -- Kirby Smart was raring to get right back to recruiting, while Kirk Ferentz' focus was more on relaxing -- but regardless of topic, this week had plenty of great postgame coach quips.

From the serious to the fun, here are all the top quotes from Week 14 of the college football season.

"I got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow." -- Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss won its third consecutive Egg Bowl over Mississippi State on Friday, but the on-field performance of both teams wasn't the only storyline surrounding the game. Last Friday, Rebels athletic director Keith Carter issued a statement saying an announcement on the future of Kiffin -- who has been heavily linked to the open LSU head coaching position -- would come on Saturday after the rivalry matchup.

So will Kiffin extend his contract at Ole Miss or head to Baton Rouge? As of just after the Egg Bowl's final whistle the answer is ... still uncertain. Kiffin acknowledged the weight of his upcoming decision in a postgame interview but made clear his focus for the short-term would be enjoying his team's regular season-ending win.

"Get some recovery, do some recruiting, see what happens" -- Georgia HC Kirby Smart

Georgia handled business at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, dispatching Georgia Tech to secure a seventh regular season with at least 11 wins in ten seasons under Smart. After the win, though, Smart quickly snapped into business mode when looking ahead on his calendar.

Smart's version of R&R? Recovery and recruiting. The coach was full steam ahead in planning to continually improve his roster as other SEC games determine the Bulldogs' potential SEC championship game prospects.

"I'm not going to be doing s--- this week, pardon my French." -- Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz

Rivalry weekend was a pleasant one for Iowa fans, as the Hawkeyes posted an impressive display in a 40-16 win over Nebraska to cap off an 8-4 regular season campaign.

Ferentz' plans for the upcoming days? A little less tense or than Kiffin's or Smart's. The longtime Hawkeyes head man said he doesn't have much on his immediate to-do list now that the regular season has come to a close, with his focus shifting (at least temporarily) from gameplanning to enjoying some Thanksgiving leftovers and ice cream.

"Häagen-Dazs coffee with the chips in, that's pretty good."

"Super bittersweet for me ... " -- North Texas HC Eric Morris

Morris will be coaching at Oklahoma State next season, but he provided North Texas fans another explosive offensive performance in his final regular season game as head coach at DATCU Stadium, with his Mean Green squad eclipsing the 50 point mark in a 52-25 romp over Temple.

After the win, Morris talked afterward about the emotions of continuing to coach his team -- which will play for the American Conference championship next week and have a shot at the Group of 5 playoff bid -- knowing he'll be on the sidelines elsewhere in 2026.

"We can be a basketball and football school." -- New Mexico HC Jason Eck

New Mexico have enjoyed a stellar first season under Eck -- who was hired over the offseason -- and the Lobos win over San Diego State ensured they'd end the regular season with a 9-3 record and a six game winning streak. It marks New Mexico's first nine-win season in football since 2016.

It's a good time to be a Lobos sports fan right now -- in addition to Eck's squad, New Mexico men's and women's basketball are a combined 11-4 to start their respective campaigns. According to Eck, the school shouldn't need to worry about choosing one or the other.