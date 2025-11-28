Open Extended Reactions

USC will be down two starters on the offensive line in its season finale against UCLA, head coach Lincoln Riley announced Friday.

Left tackle Elijah Paige had a procedure done on his knee and will be out for the rest of the season. Paige exited the Trojans' win over Iowa two weeks ago and did not play in last weekend's loss to Oregon.

Paige has been a key figure on the USC offensive line which has suffered a number of injuries this season. The unit has been forced to play several different combinations throughout the year, but until now have been able to rely on the sophomore's consistent play at left tackle.

Starting center Kilian O'Connor will miss Saturday's rivalry matchup against the Bruins as well, according to Riley. O'Connor exited last week's game with an injury and is set to also have a procedure done.

O'Connor, a former walk-on, earned the starting role this season and has anchored an offensive line that, despite its injuries, has helped USC boast one of the top offenses in the country.

Even though USC does not have a real shot at making its first College Football Playoff appearance after the loss to Oregon last week, the Trojans (8-3) are looking for their eighth win over the Bruins (3-8) over the past 11 years.