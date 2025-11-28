Lane Kiffin calls out Mississippi State after benches cleared, saying Ole Miss stayed composed during the on-field scuffle. (0:34)

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Lane Kiffin said he'll decide Saturday whether he will return as Ole Miss' coach in 2026 or take another job, presumably at LSU, which is trying to poach him from its SEC rival with a lucrative contract offer that will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Kiffin, while speaking to reporters after the No. 7 Rebels' 38-19 victory at Mississippi State in Friday's Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium, would only say that he'll have to make a decision one way or the other, after Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter and chancellor Glenn Boyce said they needed an answer by Saturday.

"I feel like I've got to," Kiffin said.

When Kiffin was asked if he had made up his mind about where he'll be coaching next season, he said, "Yeah, I haven't. Maybe that surprises you. But, you know, I've got to do some praying and figure this thing out."

Kiffin said he planned to attend his son's high school playoff game in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Friday night. Knox Kiffin is Oxford High's starting quarterback.

"Tonight, I'm going to go be a dad and watch a more important game to me," Kiffin said.

Kiffin wasn't sure what time he would make a decision Saturday.

"There's a lot [that goes] into it," Kiffin said. "It's a hard decision. You guys have them all the time. You've gotta make decisions about jobs you take and where you move, and we get paid a lot so I understand we're under a lot of spotlight and scrutiny."

Kiffin said he regretted not being able to speak to his father, Monte Kiffin, while trying to make one of the most important decisions of his career. The longtime NFL defensive coordinator died in July 2024. He was 84.

Kiffin, 50, has sought the advice of former Alabama coach Nick Saban and Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll, his former boss at USC, the past few weeks.

ESPN reported earlier Friday that Florida, which was also courting Kiffin, is now focused on other candidates in its search because the Gators believe he's more interested in other opportunities.

Carter and Boyce met with Kiffin a week ago in Oxford, Mississippi, and the sides came to an understanding that Kiffin would make up his mind the day after the Egg Bowl.

If the Egg Bowl was Kiffin's last game as Ole Miss' coach, it was a fitting end to one of the most successful tenures in school history.

As speculation about Kiffin's future continued to swirl over the past two weeks, the Rebels rolled past their rivals for their fifth win in the past six meetings in the heated series. The Rebels had 545 yards of offense, as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passed for 359 yards with four touchdowns.

The Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) all but secured a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. They'll have to wait another day to find out whether they'll play in next week's SEC championship game in Atlanta.

No. 3 Texas A&M would have to fall at No. 16 Texas on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) and No. 10 Alabama would have to lose at Auburn in Saturday's Iron Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET/ABC) for the Rebels to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game.

And, of course, Ole Miss fans will be waiting Saturday to find out which coaches will be on the sideline for the CFP, which might begin with a first-round game at home on Dec. 19 or 20.

If Kiffin decides to leave for LSU, former New York Giants coach Joe Judge would likely serve as the Rebels' interim coach in the CFP, sources told ESPN.